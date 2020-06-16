All apartments in San Jose
809 Auzerais Ave #130

809 Auzerais Avenue · (619) 427-2400
Location

809 Auzerais Avenue, San Jose, CA 95126

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 809 Auzerais Ave #130 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1433 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
The Best Condo at Monte Vista - $4,200/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous Condo in Monte Vista!

This 3 bedrooms 2 bath Condo is the definition of luxurious living. Completely remodeled, recently installed grey vinyl flooring throughout the entire home, New recess lighting with LED lights for optimum lightning, Gorgeous window shutters, totally remodeled kitchen with NEW appliances. Only a 1.5 miles (7-minute drive) from Downtown San Jose!

3D Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v8nYp74ivZ9

A high score of 82 on Walkscore.

Unit features:

- Three spacious bedrooms with vinyl floors.
- Two completely upgraded bathrooms.
- Once balcony with direct street access.
- The remodeled kitchen includes granite countertops, New Appliances: Electric Range, Refrigerator Dishwasher, Microwave.
- This living-room displays large windows allowing natural light into the apartment.
- Quiet building with nice tenants and neighbors.
- Safe neighborhood, close to Highway 280 for easy entry and exit
- Newly Designated Dog Area for the tenants!
- New interior painting.
- Washer & Dryer in unit.
- Simple Open Concept that will allow you to make this space your own!
...and more

Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in 05/11/2020
- Rent $4,200/mo
- Security deposit: $4,200
- Tenants to pay for PG&E
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted on the premises.
- Pets allowed, Pet deposit required.
- Parking: 2 assigned parking spots, street parking

(RLNE5572744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Auzerais Ave #130 have any available units?
809 Auzerais Ave #130 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Auzerais Ave #130 have?
Some of 809 Auzerais Ave #130's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Auzerais Ave #130 currently offering any rent specials?
809 Auzerais Ave #130 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Auzerais Ave #130 pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Auzerais Ave #130 is pet friendly.
Does 809 Auzerais Ave #130 offer parking?
Yes, 809 Auzerais Ave #130 does offer parking.
Does 809 Auzerais Ave #130 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Auzerais Ave #130 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Auzerais Ave #130 have a pool?
No, 809 Auzerais Ave #130 does not have a pool.
Does 809 Auzerais Ave #130 have accessible units?
No, 809 Auzerais Ave #130 does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Auzerais Ave #130 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Auzerais Ave #130 has units with dishwashers.
