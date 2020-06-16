809 Auzerais Ave #130

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

The Best Condo at Monte Vista - $4,200/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous Condo in Monte Vista!



This 3 bedrooms 2 bath Condo is the definition of luxurious living. Completely remodeled, recently installed grey vinyl flooring throughout the entire home, New recess lighting with LED lights for optimum lightning, Gorgeous window shutters, totally remodeled kitchen with NEW appliances. Only a 1.5 miles (7-minute drive) from Downtown San Jose!



3D Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v8nYp74ivZ9



A high score of 82 on Walkscore.



Unit features:



- Three spacious bedrooms with vinyl floors.

- Two completely upgraded bathrooms.

- Once balcony with direct street access.

- The remodeled kitchen includes granite countertops, New Appliances: Electric Range, Refrigerator Dishwasher, Microwave.

- This living-room displays large windows allowing natural light into the apartment.

- Quiet building with nice tenants and neighbors.

- Safe neighborhood, close to Highway 280 for easy entry and exit

- Newly Designated Dog Area for the tenants!

- New interior painting.

- Washer & Dryer in unit.

- Simple Open Concept that will allow you to make this space your own!

...and more



Lease Terms:



- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

- Property available to move-in 05/11/2020

- Rent $4,200/mo

- Security deposit: $4,200

- Tenants to pay for PG&E

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted on the premises.

- Pets allowed, Pet deposit required.

- Parking: 2 assigned parking spots, street parking



(RLNE5572744)