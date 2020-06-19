All apartments in San Jose
7022 Avenida Rotella

7022 Avenida Rotella · (408) 827-4910
Location

7022 Avenida Rotella, San Jose, CA 95139
Los Paseos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home (1425 sq ft.) with fenced in yard and lovely front porch! This home is located in the desirable Los Paseos neighborhood. Wonderful floor plan with dual pane windows, newly updated living and room and kitchen, patio sliders, can lighting, central air and lots of storage! Kitchen features granite counters, nice cabinets, dishwasher, range oven and built in microwave. Fantastic yard with large trees, concrete patio, 1 storage unit available for tenant use. This expansive lot has an abundance of fruit trees including; Orange, Persimmon, Fig, Apple, and many others! Close distance to community parks and schools. Convenient access to freeways, restaurants and shopping.
Culligan, soft water system
Culligan filtered drinking water
- ADT Security System with two outdoor cameras, and more.
Available Now!
$3495 A Month
$4600 Security Deposit
Small pet, under 15lbs Ok with additional deposit

Nicole Abbott
DRE # 01244928
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 Avenida Rotella have any available units?
7022 Avenida Rotella has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 7022 Avenida Rotella have?
Some of 7022 Avenida Rotella's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7022 Avenida Rotella currently offering any rent specials?
7022 Avenida Rotella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 Avenida Rotella pet-friendly?
Yes, 7022 Avenida Rotella is pet friendly.
Does 7022 Avenida Rotella offer parking?
Yes, 7022 Avenida Rotella does offer parking.
Does 7022 Avenida Rotella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7022 Avenida Rotella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 Avenida Rotella have a pool?
No, 7022 Avenida Rotella does not have a pool.
Does 7022 Avenida Rotella have accessible units?
No, 7022 Avenida Rotella does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 Avenida Rotella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7022 Avenida Rotella has units with dishwashers.
