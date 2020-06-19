7022 Avenida Rotella

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home (1425 sq ft.) with fenced in yard and lovely front porch! This home is located in the desirable Los Paseos neighborhood. Wonderful floor plan with dual pane windows, newly updated living and room and kitchen, patio sliders, can lighting, central air and lots of storage! Kitchen features granite counters, nice cabinets, dishwasher, range oven and built in microwave. Fantastic yard with large trees, concrete patio, 1 storage unit available for tenant use. This expansive lot has an abundance of fruit trees including; Orange, Persimmon, Fig, Apple, and many others! Close distance to community parks and schools. Convenient access to freeways, restaurants and shopping.

Culligan, soft water system

Culligan filtered drinking water

- ADT Security System with two outdoor cameras, and more.

Available Now!

$3495 A Month

$4600 Security Deposit

Small pet, under 15lbs Ok with additional deposit



Nicole Abbott

DRE # 01244928

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE # 02021398

408-356-6893