6714 Leatherwood Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Remodeled Almaden Townhome next to Foothills!! Great Schools & Central A/C!! - Lovely town home in the sought after Copperwood community with lots of Natural Light, minutes away from Shopping & Restaurants. Remodeled Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & a Gas Range. Dining Area, leading to a Private Patio. The Copperwood community is in a park like setting with nearby Community Pool & Spa. Laminate Flooring Throughout. Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room with a Gas Fireplace. Downstairs bedroom great as office leading to Two Car Garage with Front Load Washer & Dryer. Two bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings, Mirror Closet Doors and 2 seperate Vanity areas with jack & jill Bathroom. End unit with Central A/C.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9WmuvWjJek



Minutes away from Award Winning Schools, Parks and Trails.

Williams, Bret Harte, Leland High School



HOA Dues & Garbage Service Included

One year lease. No smoking.



**Please review our Rental Policies and Procedures before applying online.



Email Sarah@almaden4rent.com with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view this home.



ATTENTION: Community Pool Area: Seasonal, ask for details. Information on Internet Rental Websites is compiled from public records and may have inaccurate or outdated information. Almaden Property Management will not be managing this property after taken off of market and lease is signed. Please go to www.almaden4rent.com to see current information about this property.



(RLNE4994282)