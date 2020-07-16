All apartments in San Jose
6714 Leatherwood Ct.

6714 Leatherwood Court · (408) 268-0968
Location

6714 Leatherwood Court, San Jose, CA 95120
Almaden Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6714 Leatherwood Ct. · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Remodeled Almaden Townhome next to Foothills!! Great Schools & Central A/C!! - Lovely town home in the sought after Copperwood community with lots of Natural Light, minutes away from Shopping & Restaurants. Remodeled Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & a Gas Range. Dining Area, leading to a Private Patio. The Copperwood community is in a park like setting with nearby Community Pool & Spa. Laminate Flooring Throughout. Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room with a Gas Fireplace. Downstairs bedroom great as office leading to Two Car Garage with Front Load Washer & Dryer. Two bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings, Mirror Closet Doors and 2 seperate Vanity areas with jack & jill Bathroom. End unit with Central A/C.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9WmuvWjJek

Minutes away from Award Winning Schools, Parks and Trails.
Williams, Bret Harte, Leland High School

HOA Dues & Garbage Service Included
One year lease. No smoking.

**Please review our Rental Policies and Procedures before applying online.

Email Sarah@almaden4rent.com with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view this home.

ATTENTION: Community Pool Area: Seasonal, ask for details. Information on Internet Rental Websites is compiled from public records and may have inaccurate or outdated information. Almaden Property Management will not be managing this property after taken off of market and lease is signed. Please go to www.almaden4rent.com to see current information about this property.

(RLNE4994282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 Leatherwood Ct. have any available units?
6714 Leatherwood Ct. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 Leatherwood Ct. have?
Some of 6714 Leatherwood Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 Leatherwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6714 Leatherwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 Leatherwood Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 6714 Leatherwood Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 6714 Leatherwood Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6714 Leatherwood Ct. offers parking.
Does 6714 Leatherwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6714 Leatherwood Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 Leatherwood Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 6714 Leatherwood Ct. has a pool.
Does 6714 Leatherwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6714 Leatherwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 Leatherwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 Leatherwood Ct. has units with dishwashers.
