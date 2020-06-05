All apartments in San Jose
584 Monterey Rd

584 Monterey Road · (408) 779-0111
Location

584 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA 95037
Coyote

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 584 Monterey Rd · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Country Home! - Quiet Country Home, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Living Room, Kitchen, Detached Garage with Laundry Hookups, and Fenced Yard. Water and Garbage Included.

Please drive by the unit. If you like the area it is in, give our office a call (408)779-0111 to schedule an appointment to view the inside.
**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS**
Monterey Rd Between Palm and Bailey

One Year Lease
Non Smoking
No Pets

$2300 Monthly Rent
$2500 Security Deposit

Prospectors Property Management
DRE#01398052

(408)779-0111
www.ppmrental.com

YOU CAN DOWNLOAD OUR APPLICATION FROM OUR WEBSITE!

(RLNE2374112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 Monterey Rd have any available units?
584 Monterey Rd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 584 Monterey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
584 Monterey Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Monterey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 584 Monterey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 584 Monterey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 584 Monterey Rd does offer parking.
Does 584 Monterey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 Monterey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Monterey Rd have a pool?
No, 584 Monterey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 584 Monterey Rd have accessible units?
No, 584 Monterey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Monterey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 Monterey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 584 Monterey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 584 Monterey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
