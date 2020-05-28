All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

557 W Virginia St

557 West Virginia Street · (408) 418-6655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

557 West Virginia Street, San Jose, CA 95125
Gardner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 557 W Virginia St · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Recently Remodeled - Fully Furnished - Home in DTSJ - "Wow!" is your first reaction when entering this tastefully remodeled Victorian duplex home. Recently renovated in 2020 with everything BRAND NEW inside out! Enjoy the whole space with your own private entrance with plenty of parking. Enjoy a hot cup of tea or coffee in our spacious backyard/garden. Every little detail of this home has been carefully procured. Centrally located with easy access to highway 280 & 85 plus SJC Airport. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of both Downtown San Jose & Willow Glen. Close to major companies and home of the SAN JOSE SHARKS & EARTHQUAKES!

The Space - Private Entrance - Accommodates 7

Kitchen - Fully furnished from kitchen with new state of the art stainless steel appliances and gas oven range stove, cooking utensils, all your needed pots and pants to create a filling meal.

Living Space: Brand new furniture great for lounging and watching the 50 inch Samsung TV fixed with streaming services also includes a couch that pulls out into a full sized bed.

Room #1 : Fully Furnished with a brand new memory foam Queen mattress fitted with sleek white linens.

Room#2 : Fully Furnished with two brand new memory foam Queen mattress fitted with sleek white linens.

Bathroom: Double vanity sink fixed with brand new Victorian tiling and finishings. Spacious tub with glass doors.

Amenities:
- Smart Lock Keypads for front door
- Free High-speed Internet
- Smart TVs
- Brand new HVAC system
-Microwave/Refrigerator/Dishwasher
- Fully Furnished Kitchen with utensils, condiments, cookware, etc.
- Washer & Dryer provided
*24 hours Laundry Service if needed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5661193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 W Virginia St have any available units?
557 W Virginia St has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 W Virginia St have?
Some of 557 W Virginia St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 W Virginia St currently offering any rent specials?
557 W Virginia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 W Virginia St pet-friendly?
No, 557 W Virginia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 557 W Virginia St offer parking?
Yes, 557 W Virginia St does offer parking.
Does 557 W Virginia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 557 W Virginia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 W Virginia St have a pool?
No, 557 W Virginia St does not have a pool.
Does 557 W Virginia St have accessible units?
No, 557 W Virginia St does not have accessible units.
Does 557 W Virginia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 557 W Virginia St has units with dishwashers.
