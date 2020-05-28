557 W Virginia St

Amenities

Recently Remodeled - Fully Furnished - Home in DTSJ - "Wow!" is your first reaction when entering this tastefully remodeled Victorian duplex home. Recently renovated in 2020 with everything BRAND NEW inside out! Enjoy the whole space with your own private entrance with plenty of parking. Enjoy a hot cup of tea or coffee in our spacious backyard/garden. Every little detail of this home has been carefully procured. Centrally located with easy access to highway 280 & 85 plus SJC Airport. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of both Downtown San Jose & Willow Glen. Close to major companies and home of the SAN JOSE SHARKS & EARTHQUAKES!



The Space - Private Entrance - Accommodates 7



Kitchen - Fully furnished from kitchen with new state of the art stainless steel appliances and gas oven range stove, cooking utensils, all your needed pots and pants to create a filling meal.



Living Space: Brand new furniture great for lounging and watching the 50 inch Samsung TV fixed with streaming services also includes a couch that pulls out into a full sized bed.



Room #1 : Fully Furnished with a brand new memory foam Queen mattress fitted with sleek white linens.



Room#2 : Fully Furnished with two brand new memory foam Queen mattress fitted with sleek white linens.



Bathroom: Double vanity sink fixed with brand new Victorian tiling and finishings. Spacious tub with glass doors.



Amenities:

- Smart Lock Keypads for front door

- Free High-speed Internet

- Smart TVs

- Brand new HVAC system

-Microwave/Refrigerator/Dishwasher

- Fully Furnished Kitchen with utensils, condiments, cookware, etc.

- Washer & Dryer provided

*24 hours Laundry Service if needed.



No Pets Allowed



