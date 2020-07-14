All apartments in San Jose
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

51 Glen Eyrie Ave

51 Glen Eyrie Ave · (408) 872-8116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Glen Eyrie Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 51 Glen Eyrie Ave.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
guest parking
51 Glen Eyrie Apartment Community boasts a quiet, peaceful atmosphere with easy access to multiple freeways and just few minutes walk to historical downtown Willow Glen.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 any unit
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We accept 2 pets per apartment home. Pet deposit is $500 and pet fee is $50. Maximum weight allowed is 50 lbs. Please call our leasing office for our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Carport and surface parking available. One assigned parking space per apartment. Please call for more information. Assigned Parking. Some covered some uncovered.
Storage Details: One additional storage per apartment

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Glen Eyrie Ave have any available units?
51 Glen Eyrie Ave has 2 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Glen Eyrie Ave have?
Some of 51 Glen Eyrie Ave's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Glen Eyrie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
51 Glen Eyrie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Glen Eyrie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Glen Eyrie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 51 Glen Eyrie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 51 Glen Eyrie Ave offers parking.
Does 51 Glen Eyrie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Glen Eyrie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Glen Eyrie Ave have a pool?
No, 51 Glen Eyrie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 51 Glen Eyrie Ave have accessible units?
No, 51 Glen Eyrie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Glen Eyrie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Glen Eyrie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
