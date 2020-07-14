51 Glen Eyrie Ave

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 any unit
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We accept 2 pets per apartment home. Pet deposit is $500 and pet fee is $50. Maximum weight allowed is 50 lbs. Please call our leasing office for our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Carport and surface parking available. One assigned parking space per apartment. Please call for more information. Assigned Parking. Some covered some uncovered.
Storage Details: One additional storage per apartment