San Jose, CA
4773 La Cresta Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4773 La Cresta Way

4773 La Cresta Way · (408) 297-5638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4773 La Cresta Way, San Jose, CA 95129
Loma Linda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4773 La Cresta Way · Avail. Aug 1

$3,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
4773 La Cresta Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Apple with Cupertino Schools - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is in a fantastic location in Central San Jose – minutes to Apple, Westfield Valley Fair, Santana Row, and walking distance to groceries, restaurants, and other shops and services. It also lies within the Cupertino School District – Eisenhower Elementary, Hyde Middle, and Cupertino High School. The lower level has a living/dining room with wood floors and tall ceilings that let in plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite slab counters, and an eat-in counter.

All bedrooms have cozy carpeting and large closets. The master bath features a dual-sink vanity with granite slab counter and a large glass-enclosed walk-in shower. The guest bath also has granite slab counters and includes a shower-over-tub with a glass-enclosure. Outdoor spaces include a nice backyard with a Japanese garden, and a 2nd floor balcony. There is full-sized washer and dryer in the unit, as well as an attached 2 car garage.

The Capistrano community is conveniently located off Highway 280 and Stevens Creek Boulevard. The Stevens Creek Shopping Center is within walking distance and is home to Safeway, Total Wine, Marshall’s, and Cost Plus World Market. Restaurants include Starbucks, Panda Express, McDonald’s, El Pollo Loco, Tandoori, and The Sandwich Spot. Other services include hair and nail salons, banking, pet supplies, and a fitness center. The community is nicely landscaped and well-maintained and has on-site security.

©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio
• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
• No co-signors or guarantors
• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
• Pets accepted with additional $500 security deposit. Carpet cleaning by our vendor required at move out at tenant's expense
• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.
• Utilities included in rent: Garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E and San Jose Water account.

(RLNE5881389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4773 La Cresta Way have any available units?
4773 La Cresta Way has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4773 La Cresta Way have?
Some of 4773 La Cresta Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4773 La Cresta Way currently offering any rent specials?
4773 La Cresta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4773 La Cresta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4773 La Cresta Way is pet friendly.
Does 4773 La Cresta Way offer parking?
Yes, 4773 La Cresta Way offers parking.
Does 4773 La Cresta Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4773 La Cresta Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4773 La Cresta Way have a pool?
No, 4773 La Cresta Way does not have a pool.
Does 4773 La Cresta Way have accessible units?
No, 4773 La Cresta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4773 La Cresta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4773 La Cresta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
