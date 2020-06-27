Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

4773 La Cresta Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Apple with Cupertino Schools - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is in a fantastic location in Central San Jose – minutes to Apple, Westfield Valley Fair, Santana Row, and walking distance to groceries, restaurants, and other shops and services. It also lies within the Cupertino School District – Eisenhower Elementary, Hyde Middle, and Cupertino High School. The lower level has a living/dining room with wood floors and tall ceilings that let in plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite slab counters, and an eat-in counter.



All bedrooms have cozy carpeting and large closets. The master bath features a dual-sink vanity with granite slab counter and a large glass-enclosed walk-in shower. The guest bath also has granite slab counters and includes a shower-over-tub with a glass-enclosure. Outdoor spaces include a nice backyard with a Japanese garden, and a 2nd floor balcony. There is full-sized washer and dryer in the unit, as well as an attached 2 car garage.



The Capistrano community is conveniently located off Highway 280 and Stevens Creek Boulevard. The Stevens Creek Shopping Center is within walking distance and is home to Safeway, Total Wine, Marshall’s, and Cost Plus World Market. Restaurants include Starbucks, Panda Express, McDonald’s, El Pollo Loco, Tandoori, and The Sandwich Spot. Other services include hair and nail salons, banking, pet supplies, and a fitness center. The community is nicely landscaped and well-maintained and has on-site security.



©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.

dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046



Rental guidelines:

• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio

• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)

• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application

• No co-signors or guarantors

• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

• Pets accepted with additional $500 security deposit. Carpet cleaning by our vendor required at move out at tenant's expense

• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.

• Utilities included in rent: Garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E and San Jose Water account.



(RLNE5881389)