477 S 3rd Street C

Triplx 2bdrm,Parkig, +Locatn, Porches, Fans, Quiet - Property Id: 315353



This is a 2-bedroom one full bath unit on the first floor unit of 3 unit property in a 1910 craftsman, large front porch, small side porch and back porch. The floor plan is 2 bedrooms with a large open kitchen/dining and living space, new custom paint, light fixtures have been replaced with designer lights. All the window coverings have been replaced with new 2 inch blinds. Each of the bedrooms has a new ceiling fan, large closets, and their own private entrance onto a porch. The living room is custom painted with 2 stained glass ceiling lights and a large picture window. The kitchen; gas stove, garbage disposal, new sink and fixtures; new refrigerator.

Great location; SJSU,MLK library, restaurants, theatres. Parking on the property. This is a quiet property, the other tenants are young professionals.

The landlord lives across the street and takes care of all maintenance issues.

The other tenants in the building are all young professionals.

