San Jose, CA
477 S 3rd Street C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

477 S 3rd Street C

477 South 3rd Street · (408) 947-7877
Location

477 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Triplx 2bdrm,Parkig, +Locatn, Porches, Fans, Quiet - Property Id: 315353

This is a 2-bedroom one full bath unit on the first floor unit of 3 unit property in a 1910 craftsman, large front porch, small side porch and back porch. The floor plan is 2 bedrooms with a large open kitchen/dining and living space, new custom paint, light fixtures have been replaced with designer lights. All the window coverings have been replaced with new 2 inch blinds. Each of the bedrooms has a new ceiling fan, large closets, and their own private entrance onto a porch. The living room is custom painted with 2 stained glass ceiling lights and a large picture window. The kitchen; gas stove, garbage disposal, new sink and fixtures; new refrigerator.
Great location; SJSU,MLK library, restaurants, theatres. Parking on the property. This is a quiet property, the other tenants are young professionals.
The landlord lives across the street and takes care of all maintenance issues.
Please check your spam folder for a reply.

The other tenants in the building are all young professionals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/477-s-3rd-street-san-jose-ca-unit-c/315353
Property Id 315353

(RLNE5941609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 S 3rd Street C have any available units?
477 S 3rd Street C has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 477 S 3rd Street C have?
Some of 477 S 3rd Street C's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 S 3rd Street C currently offering any rent specials?
477 S 3rd Street C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 S 3rd Street C pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 S 3rd Street C is pet friendly.
Does 477 S 3rd Street C offer parking?
Yes, 477 S 3rd Street C offers parking.
Does 477 S 3rd Street C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 S 3rd Street C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 S 3rd Street C have a pool?
No, 477 S 3rd Street C does not have a pool.
Does 477 S 3rd Street C have accessible units?
No, 477 S 3rd Street C does not have accessible units.
Does 477 S 3rd Street C have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 S 3rd Street C does not have units with dishwashers.
