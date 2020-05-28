All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

477 East San Fernando Street

477 E San Fernando St · (855) 351-0683
Location

477 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2795 · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL: One month off for twelve months lease term!!
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.
Bright, Spacious and Clean. WASHER DRYER included. NEW Remodeled Second Floor unit. Steps to San Jose State U and Downtown. Perfectly located near shopping, dining, entertainment and more.

- Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- New wood flooring
- Minimum 1 year lease
- Assigned parking
- No smoking

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/477-e-san-fernando-st-san-jose-ca-95112-usa/deb788d3-e6b4-4f56-915a-87ba2a88c20f

(RLNE5824672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 East San Fernando Street have any available units?
477 East San Fernando Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 477 East San Fernando Street have?
Some of 477 East San Fernando Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 East San Fernando Street currently offering any rent specials?
477 East San Fernando Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 East San Fernando Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 East San Fernando Street is pet friendly.
Does 477 East San Fernando Street offer parking?
Yes, 477 East San Fernando Street does offer parking.
Does 477 East San Fernando Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 477 East San Fernando Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 East San Fernando Street have a pool?
No, 477 East San Fernando Street does not have a pool.
Does 477 East San Fernando Street have accessible units?
No, 477 East San Fernando Street does not have accessible units.
Does 477 East San Fernando Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 East San Fernando Street has units with dishwashers.
