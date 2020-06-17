All apartments in San Jose
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

4754 San Tropico Ct.

4754 San Tropico Court · (408) 673-7287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4754 San Tropico Court, San Jose, CA 95135
Chaboya

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4754 San Tropico Ct. · Avail. now

$5,550

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4754 San Tropico Ct. Available 04/24/20 4754 San Tropico Ct - Recently Remodeled Evergreen Estate Across from Park! - AVAILABLE 4-24-20

* Recently Remodeled Evergreen Estate Across from Park!
* 5 Bedrooms and 3 Baths (With 1 Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs), Plus Huge Loft and Bonus Room in Master!
* 3,153s.f. on a 7,300s.f. Lot, 3-Car Garage w/ Solar
* Grand Entry with High Ceilings
* Beautiful Deep Engineered Wood Throughout!
* Family Room and Kitchen with Crown Moulding
* All Closets With Organized Shelving Units
* Recessed Lighting and Ceiling Fans in All Rooms, Including Family Room and Loft
* All Baths with Quartz Slab Countertops, All-Body Shower Heads, Designer Backsplashes
* Gourmet Kitchen with Beautiful Tile Backsplash, Quartz Slab Island and Countertops, Bar Seating, Designer Lighting, Wolf Gas Burner Range and Hood, Trash Compactor, SS Appliances, GE Monogram Built-In Refrigerator, Butlers Area with Built-In Shelving, and Eat-In Kitchen
* Huge Master Bedroom with Secondary, Elevated Seating Room, 2 Ceiling Fans, and Walk-In Closet!
* Master Bathroom with Jetted Tub, Dual Sinks, and Skylight!
* LG HydroShield Washer & Dryer/Refrigerator/Garbage/Gardener Included!
* Walk Across the Street to Lovely Community Park!
* School Trifecta: Tom Matsumoto Elementary, Chaboya Middle, and Evergreen High!
* Submit Pet Request

CalDRE#01872426

***Note no showings due to COVID-19; you can apply sight-unseen***

--Apply Here: http://www.silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Our-Vacant-Rentals
--Our Application Procedure and Guidelines can be found here: http://silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Application-Procedurues
--Do you have a pet/animal? They must be screened here: https://scvpm.petscreening.com (referral code fSQvWFwC8C6C). Each pet is an additional $500 in security deposit and $50/month in pet rent (regardless of number of pets).

(RLNE4264339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 San Tropico Ct. have any available units?
4754 San Tropico Ct. has a unit available for $5,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4754 San Tropico Ct. have?
Some of 4754 San Tropico Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 San Tropico Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4754 San Tropico Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 San Tropico Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4754 San Tropico Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4754 San Tropico Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4754 San Tropico Ct. does offer parking.
Does 4754 San Tropico Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4754 San Tropico Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 San Tropico Ct. have a pool?
No, 4754 San Tropico Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4754 San Tropico Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4754 San Tropico Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 San Tropico Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4754 San Tropico Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
