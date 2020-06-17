Amenities
4754 San Tropico Ct. Available 04/24/20 4754 San Tropico Ct - Recently Remodeled Evergreen Estate Across from Park! - AVAILABLE 4-24-20
* Recently Remodeled Evergreen Estate Across from Park!
* 5 Bedrooms and 3 Baths (With 1 Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs), Plus Huge Loft and Bonus Room in Master!
* 3,153s.f. on a 7,300s.f. Lot, 3-Car Garage w/ Solar
* Grand Entry with High Ceilings
* Beautiful Deep Engineered Wood Throughout!
* Family Room and Kitchen with Crown Moulding
* All Closets With Organized Shelving Units
* Recessed Lighting and Ceiling Fans in All Rooms, Including Family Room and Loft
* All Baths with Quartz Slab Countertops, All-Body Shower Heads, Designer Backsplashes
* Gourmet Kitchen with Beautiful Tile Backsplash, Quartz Slab Island and Countertops, Bar Seating, Designer Lighting, Wolf Gas Burner Range and Hood, Trash Compactor, SS Appliances, GE Monogram Built-In Refrigerator, Butlers Area with Built-In Shelving, and Eat-In Kitchen
* Huge Master Bedroom with Secondary, Elevated Seating Room, 2 Ceiling Fans, and Walk-In Closet!
* Master Bathroom with Jetted Tub, Dual Sinks, and Skylight!
* LG HydroShield Washer & Dryer/Refrigerator/Garbage/Gardener Included!
* Walk Across the Street to Lovely Community Park!
* School Trifecta: Tom Matsumoto Elementary, Chaboya Middle, and Evergreen High!
* Submit Pet Request
CalDRE#01872426
***Note no showings due to COVID-19; you can apply sight-unseen***
--Apply Here: http://www.silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Our-Vacant-Rentals
--Our Application Procedure and Guidelines can be found here: http://silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Application-Procedurues
--Do you have a pet/animal? They must be screened here: https://scvpm.petscreening.com (referral code fSQvWFwC8C6C). Each pet is an additional $500 in security deposit and $50/month in pet rent (regardless of number of pets).
(RLNE4264339)