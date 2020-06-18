4661 Albany Cir Apt 138

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

This stunning one bedroom penthouse suite is located in a spectacular gated community in San Jose. Unit has been fully remodeled from floor to ceiling this Winter of 2020! Elevated ceilings create an airy open floor plan welcoming you into the remodeled kitchen with dark granite countertops, sleek glass backsplash, and custom cabinets; prominent living room and dining space with marble surround fireplace and effortless balcony access; luxurious remodeled master suite with walk-in closet, second closet, and balcony access. Stackable washer/dryer, new interior paint, and new high grade carpeting. Located near lavish Santana Row. Building has elevator. Two spacious patios, on-site swimming pool and gym. Near shopping, restaurant and commute route.

Landlord pays for trash, HOA dues, and water. Tenant responsible for electric.

$2695 monthly rent

$3795 Security Deposit

Available March 2020!



Nicole Abbott

DRE # 01244928

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE # 02021398

408-356-6893