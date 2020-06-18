All apartments in San Jose
4661 Albany Cir Apt 138
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:34 AM

4661 Albany Cir Apt 138

4661 Albany Circle · (408) 827-4910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4661 Albany Circle, San Jose, CA 95129
Loma Linda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
This stunning one bedroom penthouse suite is located in a spectacular gated community in San Jose. Unit has been fully remodeled from floor to ceiling this Winter of 2020! Elevated ceilings create an airy open floor plan welcoming you into the remodeled kitchen with dark granite countertops, sleek glass backsplash, and custom cabinets; prominent living room and dining space with marble surround fireplace and effortless balcony access; luxurious remodeled master suite with walk-in closet, second closet, and balcony access. Stackable washer/dryer, new interior paint, and new high grade carpeting. Located near lavish Santana Row. Building has elevator. Two spacious patios, on-site swimming pool and gym. Near shopping, restaurant and commute route.
Landlord pays for trash, HOA dues, and water. Tenant responsible for electric.
$2695 monthly rent
$3795 Security Deposit
Available March 2020!

Nicole Abbott
DRE # 01244928
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 have any available units?
4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 have?
Some of 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 currently offering any rent specials?
4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 pet-friendly?
No, 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 offer parking?
Yes, 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 does offer parking.
Does 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 have a pool?
Yes, 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 has a pool.
Does 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 have accessible units?
No, 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 does not have accessible units.
Does 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4661 Albany Cir Apt 138 has units with dishwashers.
