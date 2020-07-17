All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 457 S 10th St Apt 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
457 S 10th St Apt 6
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

457 S 10th St Apt 6

457 South 10th Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

457 South 10th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 6 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious One Bedroom/One Bath Downtown Apartment within walking distance to SJSU.

457 S 10th St Apt 6 is close to Sammy G's Pizzeria, Chennai Kings, Ph? Công Lý, California Wet Burrito and Catering, Super Taqueria, Joe West Hall, Campus Village, near Public transportation, shopping & dining.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, Tile Flooring/Counters
- Hardwood Flooring
- Tile Flooring
- Large Living Room
- Bathroom w/ Tile Tub/Shower
- One Assigned Parking Space

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/457-S-10Th-St-Apt-6-San-Jose-CA-95112

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5863162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 S 10th St Apt 6 have any available units?
457 S 10th St Apt 6 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 S 10th St Apt 6 have?
Some of 457 S 10th St Apt 6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 S 10th St Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
457 S 10th St Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 S 10th St Apt 6 pet-friendly?
No, 457 S 10th St Apt 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 457 S 10th St Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 457 S 10th St Apt 6 offers parking.
Does 457 S 10th St Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 S 10th St Apt 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 S 10th St Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 457 S 10th St Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 457 S 10th St Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 457 S 10th St Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 457 S 10th St Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 457 S 10th St Apt 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 457 S 10th St Apt 6?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95136
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St
San Jose, CA 95126
Avana Almaden
1070 Foxchase Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy
San Jose, CA 95126
Verde
5322 Wong Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd
San Jose, CA 95121
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95008

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity