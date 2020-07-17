Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious One Bedroom/One Bath Downtown Apartment within walking distance to SJSU.



457 S 10th St Apt 6 is close to Sammy G's Pizzeria, Chennai Kings, Ph? Công Lý, California Wet Burrito and Catering, Super Taqueria, Joe West Hall, Campus Village, near Public transportation, shopping & dining.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, Tile Flooring/Counters

- Hardwood Flooring

- Tile Flooring

- Large Living Room

- Bathroom w/ Tile Tub/Shower

- One Assigned Parking Space



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/457-S-10Th-St-Apt-6-San-Jose-CA-95112



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5863162)