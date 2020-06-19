457 S 10th St Apt 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 06/24/20 Spacious upstairs one bedroom/one Bathroom Apartment close to SJSU.
457 S 10th St Apt 8 is close to Sammy G's Pizzeria, Chennai Kings, Ph? Công Lý, California Wet Burrito and Catering, Super Taqueria, Joe West Hall, Campus Village, near Public transportation, shopping & dining.
***Pictures from a similar unit, some features may vary***
Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, Tile Flooring/Counters
- Hardwood Flooring
- Tile Flooring
- Large Living Room
- Bathroom w/ Tile Tub/Shower
- One Assigned Parking Space
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
