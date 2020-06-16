430 N. 1st St. #402

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Great Location, Downtown San Jose Condo!! Central A/C! Pets Negotiable! - Newer Corner End-Unit Condo in the Ryland Mews Community with nearby Parks, Restaurants, Entertainment & Shopping. Vaulted Ceilings with Lots of Natural Light.

Open Livingroom, Dining & Kitchen with Fireplace and Balcony over looking Beautiful Community Park Area. Master bedroom with Balcony & Walk-in Closet.

Central Heat & A/C, 2 Assigned Tandem Parking Spaces in Garage,

Community Pool, BBQ & Community Room & Gym. Extra Storage Closet in Garage. Appliances include Refrigerator, Washer/ Dryer and Microwave, Range & Dishwasher.



Owner Pays for HOA & Garbage Pick-up

One Year Lease / No Smoking / Pets Negotiable!



**Review our Rental Policies and Procedures before applying online.



Please email Sarah@almaden4rent.com with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view this home.



(RLNE4947941)