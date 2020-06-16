All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

430 N. 1st St. #402

430 North 1st Street · (408) 268-0968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 430 N. 1st St. #402 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Great Location, Downtown San Jose Condo!! Central A/C! Pets Negotiable! - Newer Corner End-Unit Condo in the Ryland Mews Community with nearby Parks, Restaurants, Entertainment & Shopping. Vaulted Ceilings with Lots of Natural Light.
Open Livingroom, Dining & Kitchen with Fireplace and Balcony over looking Beautiful Community Park Area. Master bedroom with Balcony & Walk-in Closet.
Central Heat & A/C, 2 Assigned Tandem Parking Spaces in Garage,
Community Pool, BBQ & Community Room & Gym. Extra Storage Closet in Garage. Appliances include Refrigerator, Washer/ Dryer and Microwave, Range & Dishwasher.

Owner Pays for HOA & Garbage Pick-up
One Year Lease / No Smoking / Pets Negotiable!

**Review our Rental Policies and Procedures before applying online.

Please email Sarah@almaden4rent.com with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view this home.

****ATTENTION: Information on Internet Rental Websites is compiled from public records and may have inaccurate or outdated information. Please go to www.almaden4rent.com to see current information about this property. Realtor BRE#:01970226

(RLNE4947941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 N. 1st St. #402 have any available units?
430 N. 1st St. #402 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 N. 1st St. #402 have?
Some of 430 N. 1st St. #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 N. 1st St. #402 currently offering any rent specials?
430 N. 1st St. #402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 N. 1st St. #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 N. 1st St. #402 is pet friendly.
Does 430 N. 1st St. #402 offer parking?
Yes, 430 N. 1st St. #402 does offer parking.
Does 430 N. 1st St. #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 N. 1st St. #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 N. 1st St. #402 have a pool?
Yes, 430 N. 1st St. #402 has a pool.
Does 430 N. 1st St. #402 have accessible units?
No, 430 N. 1st St. #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 N. 1st St. #402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 N. 1st St. #402 has units with dishwashers.
