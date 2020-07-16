423 N 2nd Street Unit #337

Amenities

Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in San Jose. It’s located within a Biker’s Paradise and Very walkable rated area so daily errands are convenient to do.



The bright and spacious interior has laminated/hardwood flooring, 2 entrance doors (front and a backdoor), plus a bonus room (8’x4’, extra space in addition to the apartment). A nice kitchen with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The washer/dryer are in-unit for your laundry convenience. It has centralized AC and heating. No smoking, sorry. The exterior has two balconies. Pet-friendly home, negotiable on pets.



There is a 1-car garage (downstairs/B floor). It has direct elevator access when you park the car and take the elevator.



Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. Water, garbage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 84

Bike Score: 93



Nearby parks: Ryland Park, Ryland Dog Park, and St James Park.



Bus lines:

73 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via Senter - 0.1 mile

72 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via McLaughlin - 0.1 mile

920 HISTORIC TROLLEY - WINTER ONLY - 0.2 mile

Express 181 San Jose Diridon Station - Warm Springs BART - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Green Line Old Ironsides – Winchester - 0.2 mile

Green Line S Winchester - Civic Center - 0.2 mile

Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.2 mile

Blue Line S Santa Teresa - Civic Center - 0.2 mile



