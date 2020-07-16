All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

423 N 2nd Street Unit #337

423 North 2nd Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

423 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in San Jose. It’s located within a Biker’s Paradise and Very walkable rated area so daily errands are convenient to do.

The bright and spacious interior has laminated/hardwood flooring, 2 entrance doors (front and a backdoor), plus a bonus room (8’x4’, extra space in addition to the apartment). A nice kitchen with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The washer/dryer are in-unit for your laundry convenience. It has centralized AC and heating. No smoking, sorry. The exterior has two balconies. Pet-friendly home, negotiable on pets.

There is a 1-car garage (downstairs/B floor). It has direct elevator access when you park the car and take the elevator.

Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. Water, garbage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 84
Bike Score: 93

Nearby parks: Ryland Park, Ryland Dog Park, and St James Park.

Bus lines:
73 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via Senter - 0.1 mile
72 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via McLaughlin - 0.1 mile
920 HISTORIC TROLLEY - WINTER ONLY - 0.2 mile
Express 181 San Jose Diridon Station - Warm Springs BART - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Green Line Old Ironsides – Winchester - 0.2 mile
Green Line S Winchester - Civic Center - 0.2 mile
Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.2 mile
Blue Line S Santa Teresa - Civic Center - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5921731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 have any available units?
423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 have?
Some of 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 currently offering any rent specials?
423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 is pet friendly.
Does 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 offer parking?
Yes, 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 offers parking.
Does 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 have a pool?
No, 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 does not have a pool.
Does 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 have accessible units?
No, 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 N 2nd Street Unit #337 has units with dishwashers.
