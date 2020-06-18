All apartments in San Jose
390 Elan Village Ln
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:42 AM

390 Elan Village Ln

390 Elan Village Lane · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

390 Elan Village Lane, San Jose, CA 95134
River Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful 2 BR 2 BA in the heart of it all! Downtown Mountain View, shops, restaurants, and major employers are a stones throw away, home has been completely remodeled with wood flooring, granite counters, marble baths, maple cabinets, and so much more. Large private balcony.

Super plush mattress in the master, like sleeping in a cloud, large walk-in closet.

Lovely 1100 sq ft fully remodeled condo with granite counters. 2 queen beds in 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has bath attached as well as a large walk-in closet.

Mountain View, quiet residential area, within walking distance of many shops and restaurants on corner, including coffee shops, grocery store, etc..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Elan Village Ln have any available units?
390 Elan Village Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 Elan Village Ln have?
Some of 390 Elan Village Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Elan Village Ln currently offering any rent specials?
390 Elan Village Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Elan Village Ln pet-friendly?
No, 390 Elan Village Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 390 Elan Village Ln offer parking?
No, 390 Elan Village Ln does not offer parking.
Does 390 Elan Village Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Elan Village Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Elan Village Ln have a pool?
No, 390 Elan Village Ln does not have a pool.
Does 390 Elan Village Ln have accessible units?
No, 390 Elan Village Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Elan Village Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Elan Village Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
