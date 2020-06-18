390 Elan Village Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Beautiful 2 BR 2 BA in the heart of it all! Downtown Mountain View, shops, restaurants, and major employers are a stones throw away, home has been completely remodeled with wood flooring, granite counters, marble baths, maple cabinets, and so much more. Large private balcony.



Super plush mattress in the master, like sleeping in a cloud, large walk-in closet.



Lovely 1100 sq ft fully remodeled condo with granite counters. 2 queen beds in 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has bath attached as well as a large walk-in closet.



Mountain View, quiet residential area, within walking distance of many shops and restaurants on corner, including coffee shops, grocery store, etc..