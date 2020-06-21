Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Peaceful 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated community- 3607 Flint Creek Dr, San Jose - This is a rare find- End unit townhouse in gated community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage.

Townhouse offers newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, range/oven and refrigerator.

Lots of natural light comes into every room, high ceilings in living room with fireplace, new vanities in bathrooms, new floors and 2 car garage. There is also a large balcony off the master bedroom and a covered patio off the main living area.

Gated community

Community pool

2 story

2 car garage

Air conditioning

Stainless Steel appliances

New floors

End Unit



Pets ok on a case by case basis



Water and garbage included in rent. Tenant responsible for PG&E.



Rent $3,400

Deposit $3,400



No Smoking



Property is move in ready. If interested please email us Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com and or you may call our office at 408-626-4800.



BRE#01264949



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5825640)