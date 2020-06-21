Amenities
Peaceful 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated community- 3607 Flint Creek Dr, San Jose - This is a rare find- End unit townhouse in gated community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage.
Townhouse offers newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, range/oven and refrigerator.
Lots of natural light comes into every room, high ceilings in living room with fireplace, new vanities in bathrooms, new floors and 2 car garage. There is also a large balcony off the master bedroom and a covered patio off the main living area.
Gated community
Community pool
2 story
2 car garage
Air conditioning
Stainless Steel appliances
New floors
End Unit
Water and garbage included in rent. Tenant responsible for PG&E.
Rent $3,400
Deposit $3,400
No Smoking
Property is move in ready. If interested please email us Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com and or you may call our office at 408-626-4800.
BRE#01264949
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5825640)