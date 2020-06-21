All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3607 Flint Creek Dr

3607 Flint Creek Drive · (408) 626-4800 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3607 Flint Creek Drive, San Jose, CA 95148
Terrace Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3607 Flint Creek Dr · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Peaceful 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated community- 3607 Flint Creek Dr, San Jose - This is a rare find- End unit townhouse in gated community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage.
Townhouse offers newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, range/oven and refrigerator.
Lots of natural light comes into every room, high ceilings in living room with fireplace, new vanities in bathrooms, new floors and 2 car garage. There is also a large balcony off the master bedroom and a covered patio off the main living area.
Gated community
Community pool
2 story
2 car garage
Air conditioning
Stainless Steel appliances
New floors
End Unit

Pets ok on a case by case basis

Water and garbage included in rent. Tenant responsible for PG&E.

Rent $3,400
Deposit $3,400

No Smoking

Property is move in ready. If interested please email us Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com and or you may call our office at 408-626-4800.

BRE#01264949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Flint Creek Dr have any available units?
3607 Flint Creek Dr has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 Flint Creek Dr have?
Some of 3607 Flint Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Flint Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Flint Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Flint Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Flint Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Flint Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3607 Flint Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 3607 Flint Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Flint Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Flint Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3607 Flint Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 3607 Flint Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 3607 Flint Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Flint Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 Flint Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
