San Jose, CA
3514 Ramstad Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:41 PM

3514 Ramstad Drive · (831) 200-9083
Location

3514 Ramstad Drive, San Jose, CA 95127
Clayton North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Coming available is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath multi-unit home in San Jose. This home is in a quiet and safe neighborhood of the Foothill Area near Alum Rock Park, shopping, restaurants, major highways and light rail.

This Home Features:
***Hardwood Floors
***Remodeled Kitchen
***Spacious Fenced Backyard
***Central AC/ Heat
***Walk in Closets
***Private Balcony For Master Suite
***Beautiful San Jose Valley Views
***Two Driveway Parking Spaces

Applications online at ccrentalpro.com

Pets considered on a case by case basis

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Ramstad Drive have any available units?
3514 Ramstad Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 Ramstad Drive have?
Some of 3514 Ramstad Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 Ramstad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Ramstad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Ramstad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Ramstad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Ramstad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3514 Ramstad Drive offers parking.
Does 3514 Ramstad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Ramstad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Ramstad Drive have a pool?
No, 3514 Ramstad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Ramstad Drive have accessible units?
No, 3514 Ramstad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Ramstad Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Ramstad Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
