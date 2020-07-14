3514 Ramstad Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Coming available is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath multi-unit home in San Jose. This home is in a quiet and safe neighborhood of the Foothill Area near Alum Rock Park, shopping, restaurants, major highways and light rail.



This Home Features:

***Hardwood Floors

***Remodeled Kitchen

***Spacious Fenced Backyard

***Central AC/ Heat

***Walk in Closets

***Private Balcony For Master Suite

***Beautiful San Jose Valley Views

***Two Driveway Parking Spaces



Applications online at ccrentalpro.com



Pets considered on a case by case basis



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.