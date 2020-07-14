3514 Ramstad Drive

Amenities
Coming available is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath multi-unit home in San Jose. This home is in a quiet and safe neighborhood of the Foothill Area near Alum Rock Park, shopping, restaurants, major highways and light rail.
This Home Features:
***Hardwood Floors
***Remodeled Kitchen
***Spacious Fenced Backyard
***Central AC/ Heat
***Walk in Closets
***Private Balcony For Master Suite
***Beautiful San Jose Valley Views
***Two Driveway Parking Spaces
Applications online at ccrentalpro.com
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.