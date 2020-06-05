All apartments in San Jose
35 N. 11th Street
35 N. 11th Street

35 North 11th Street · (760) 354-8685
Location

35 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. Jun 19

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
microwave
accessible
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
coffee bar
35 N. 11th Street, Unit #3
San Jose, CA 95112

Welcome home to this 375 square foot studio unit situated in downtown Victorian house. This studio has a full kitchen, small bath, and a moderately sized living area. Located in Downtown San Jose. Close to San Jose State with easy freeway access. A block away from San Carlos Street.

Nearby schools include St. Patrick Elementary School, Legacy Academy and Horace Mann Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market and James Market. Nearby coffee shops include Vegan Bistro, Peanuts Deluxe Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include ChilIi Boy, Chili Boy and Vegetarian House.

AMENITIES:

* Park - 1 off street
* Park - Street Parking w/Permit
* No Laundry
* Range / Stove
* Wall Heater
* Section 8 Vouchers Accepted
* PG&E (Tenant)
* Water & Sewer (Owner)
* Garbage (Owner)
* Yard (Owner)
* Heating Fuel - Natural Gas - Tenant
* Other Electric (Tenant)
* Cooking Fuel - Gas - Tenant
* Water - Owner
* Hot Water - Gas - Owner
* Sewer - Owner
* Cooling - No
* Professional Property Management

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

LEASE TERMS:
* 12 month lease
* No Pets
* Heat paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)
* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)
* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)
* Other electricity paid by: Tenant
* Water paid by: Owner
* Sewer paid by: Owner
* Garbage: Tenant
* Laundry: No laundry facilities provided.
* Appliances Included: Stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave
* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.
* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant
* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)
* See list of Amenities if Section 8 Housing will be considered for this property
* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

Offered by:
Gower Properties
164 N Bascom Ave #B
San Jose, CA 95128

Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977

Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.

Last Update: 7/5/2019
Unit Reference: 23-2-3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 N. 11th Street have any available units?
35 N. 11th Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 N. 11th Street have?
Some of 35 N. 11th Street's amenities include coffee bar, microwave, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 N. 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 N. 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 N. 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 N. 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 35 N. 11th Street offer parking?
No, 35 N. 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 N. 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 N. 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 N. 11th Street have a pool?
No, 35 N. 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 N. 11th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 35 N. 11th Street has accessible units.
Does 35 N. 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 N. 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
