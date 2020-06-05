Amenities

35 N. 11th Street, Unit #3

San Jose, CA 95112



Welcome home to this 375 square foot studio unit situated in downtown Victorian house. This studio has a full kitchen, small bath, and a moderately sized living area. Located in Downtown San Jose. Close to San Jose State with easy freeway access. A block away from San Carlos Street.



Nearby schools include St. Patrick Elementary School, Legacy Academy and Horace Mann Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market and James Market. Nearby coffee shops include Vegan Bistro, Peanuts Deluxe Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include ChilIi Boy, Chili Boy and Vegetarian House.



AMENITIES:



* Park - 1 off street

* Park - Street Parking w/Permit

* No Laundry

* Range / Stove

* Wall Heater

* Section 8 Vouchers Accepted

* PG&E (Tenant)

* Water & Sewer (Owner)

* Garbage (Owner)

* Yard (Owner)

* Heating Fuel - Natural Gas - Tenant

* Other Electric (Tenant)

* Cooking Fuel - Gas - Tenant

* Water - Owner

* Hot Water - Gas - Owner

* Sewer - Owner

* Cooling - No

* Professional Property Management



SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



LEASE TERMS:

* 12 month lease

* No Pets

* Heat paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)

* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)

* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)

* Other electricity paid by: Tenant

* Water paid by: Owner

* Sewer paid by: Owner

* Garbage: Tenant

* Laundry: No laundry facilities provided.

* Appliances Included: Stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave

* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.

* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant

* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)

* See list of Amenities if Section 8 Housing will be considered for this property

* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



Offered by:

Gower Properties

164 N Bascom Ave #B

San Jose, CA 95128



Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977



Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.



Last Update: 7/5/2019

Unit Reference: 23-2-3