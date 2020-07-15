All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:38 PM

344 North Third Street

344 North 3rd Street · (760) 354-8685
Location

344 North 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
344 North Third Street
San Jose, CA 95112

Welcome home to this Studio apartment this approximately 250 square feet located in Downtown San Jose in a charming old Victorian house that has been converted to an apartment building. This SPACIOUS studio includes one off street parking space (with lots of street parking also available) and has washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Tenant must provide their own washer/dryer. This is an ideal unit for SJSU students or faculty / staff. Easy access to public transportation.

AMENITIES:

* Park - one offstreet space / lots of street parking available
* Laundry Hook Up
* Refrigerator
* Range / Stove
* Vent Hood
* Dishwasher
* Wall Heater
* Professional Property Management

LEASE TERMS:
* 12 month lease
* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness
* Rent includes all utilities
* No Pets
* Laundry: Washer / Dryer Hookups Provided. Tenant provides own washer/dryer
* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Vent Hood, Dishwasher
* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.
* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant
* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)
* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions

Offered by:
Gower Properties
164 N Bascom Ave #B
San Jose, CA 95128

Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977

Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.

Last Update: 7/6/2020
Unit Reference: 190-1-4C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

