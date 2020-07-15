Amenities

344 North Third Street

San Jose, CA 95112



Welcome home to this Studio apartment this approximately 250 square feet located in Downtown San Jose in a charming old Victorian house that has been converted to an apartment building. This SPACIOUS studio includes one off street parking space (with lots of street parking also available) and has washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Tenant must provide their own washer/dryer. This is an ideal unit for SJSU students or faculty / staff. Easy access to public transportation.



AMENITIES:



* Park - one offstreet space / lots of street parking available

* Laundry Hook Up

* Refrigerator

* Range / Stove

* Vent Hood

* Dishwasher

* Wall Heater

* Professional Property Management



SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



LEASE TERMS:

* 12 month lease

* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness

* Rent includes all utilities

* No Pets

* Laundry: Washer / Dryer Hookups Provided. Tenant provides own washer/dryer

* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Vent Hood, Dishwasher

* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.

* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant

* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)

* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



Offered by:

Gower Properties

164 N Bascom Ave #B

San Jose, CA 95128



Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977



Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.



Last Update: 7/6/2020

Unit Reference: 190-1-4C