339 N. 7th St. Available 07/24/20 Vibrant New Home in Downtown San Jose Available July 25th! - *FREE RENT UNTIL AUGUST 1ST! **



We are excited to present this spacious newly constructed 1 bedroom home! This beautiful home sits behind a single family residence in Downtown San Jose. You will enjoy modern amenities and plenty of privacy. This home is walking distance to SJSU, San Pedro Square, and Japantown.



This home will be move-in ready on July 25th!



Here are a few details:

- New construction

- Open floor plan with eat in kitchen and living area

- Kitchen features, stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher, gas stove,

w/ microwave

- Beautiful selection of cabinets, counters, and flooring

- Private bedroom with new carpet for comfort

- Spa-like bathroom

- New interior and exterior paint

- New dual pane windows

- Shared Driveway, with one uncovered unassigned parking space

- Trash included

- Easy access to bus line 64 to San Jose Diridon Train Station

- Less than 3 miles from SAP center

- Minimum 1 year lease term



To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com



Application Details:

- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com

- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*

- Applicant must submit proof of income (2.5x monthly rent)

- Deposit equal to one month’s rent on approved credit



Please feel free to drive by the property and contact us to set up a private showing.



No Pets Allowed



