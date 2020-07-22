All apartments in San Jose
San Jose, CA
339 N. 7th St.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:05 AM

339 N. 7th St.

339 North 7th Street · (408) 628-0809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

339 North 7th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 339 N. 7th St. · Avail. Jul 24

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
new construction
339 N. 7th St. Available 07/24/20 Vibrant New Home in Downtown San Jose Available July 25th! - *FREE RENT UNTIL AUGUST 1ST! **

We are excited to present this spacious newly constructed 1 bedroom home! This beautiful home sits behind a single family residence in Downtown San Jose. You will enjoy modern amenities and plenty of privacy. This home is walking distance to SJSU, San Pedro Square, and Japantown.

This home will be move-in ready on July 25th!

Here are a few details:
- New construction
- Open floor plan with eat in kitchen and living area
- Kitchen features, stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher, gas stove,
w/ microwave
- Beautiful selection of cabinets, counters, and flooring
- Private bedroom with new carpet for comfort
- Spa-like bathroom
- New interior and exterior paint
- New dual pane windows
- Shared Driveway, with one uncovered unassigned parking space
- Trash included
- Easy access to bus line 64 to San Jose Diridon Train Station
- Less than 3 miles from SAP center
- Minimum 1 year lease term

To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com

Application Details:
- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com
- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*
- Applicant must submit proof of income (2.5x monthly rent)
- Deposit equal to one month’s rent on approved credit

Please feel free to drive by the property and contact us to set up a private showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5963329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 N. 7th St. have any available units?
339 N. 7th St. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 N. 7th St. have?
Some of 339 N. 7th St.'s amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 N. 7th St. currently offering any rent specials?
339 N. 7th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 N. 7th St. pet-friendly?
No, 339 N. 7th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 339 N. 7th St. offer parking?
Yes, 339 N. 7th St. offers parking.
Does 339 N. 7th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 N. 7th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 N. 7th St. have a pool?
No, 339 N. 7th St. does not have a pool.
Does 339 N. 7th St. have accessible units?
No, 339 N. 7th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 339 N. 7th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 N. 7th St. has units with dishwashers.
