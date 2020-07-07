All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

334 Santana Row Apt 224

334 Santana Row · (408) 356-6893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

334 Santana Row, San Jose, CA 95128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect for entertaining guests and quick access to the row! Desirable, larger and rare unit with big balcony, partially enclosed one bedroom layout with high Ceilings. Privately located in the back of the building with nice view of the mountains. Kitchen boasts upgraded Cabinets paired with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Breakfast Bar. Laminate Floors in the common areas, carpet in the bedroom and walk-in closet. In-unit laundry. One car assigned underground garage parking
$2895/month
$2895 Security Deposit
Available Now!

Kira Visek
DRE # 01949685
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 334 Santana Row Apt 224 have any available units?
334 Santana Row Apt 224 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Santana Row Apt 224 have?
Some of 334 Santana Row Apt 224's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Santana Row Apt 224 currently offering any rent specials?
334 Santana Row Apt 224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Santana Row Apt 224 pet-friendly?
No, 334 Santana Row Apt 224 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 334 Santana Row Apt 224 offer parking?
Yes, 334 Santana Row Apt 224 offers parking.
Does 334 Santana Row Apt 224 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Santana Row Apt 224 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Santana Row Apt 224 have a pool?
No, 334 Santana Row Apt 224 does not have a pool.
Does 334 Santana Row Apt 224 have accessible units?
No, 334 Santana Row Apt 224 does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Santana Row Apt 224 have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Santana Row Apt 224 does not have units with dishwashers.

