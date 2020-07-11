All apartments in San Jose
2890 Union Ave - Duplex

2890 Union Ave · (408) 868-7070
Location

2890 Union Ave, San Jose, CA 95124
Cambrian

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2890 Union Ave - Duplex · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2890 Union Ave San Jose CA 95124 - Be the first to occupy this gorgeous newly remodeled Cambrian home! This 922 sqft home has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath. All New, eat-in Kitchen, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range), over-sized granite counter tops where you can set up stools, and lots of cabinet space. New double-pane windows, new blinds. Home has an attached 1 car garage with washer and dryer inside. Central heating is included. Back yard has storage and space to park an additional car.

Centrally located near Camden Ave, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants and Freeways

Utilities are paid for by tenant. Garbage is included in rent.

Dogs and Cats are ok with $50 per month fee per pet and $500 increase in deposit.

Security deposit: $3250, but may vary depending on credit etc.

Available Now.

(RLNE4821034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2890 Union Ave - Duplex have any available units?
2890 Union Ave - Duplex has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2890 Union Ave - Duplex have?
Some of 2890 Union Ave - Duplex's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2890 Union Ave - Duplex currently offering any rent specials?
2890 Union Ave - Duplex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2890 Union Ave - Duplex pet-friendly?
Yes, 2890 Union Ave - Duplex is pet friendly.
Does 2890 Union Ave - Duplex offer parking?
Yes, 2890 Union Ave - Duplex offers parking.
Does 2890 Union Ave - Duplex have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2890 Union Ave - Duplex offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2890 Union Ave - Duplex have a pool?
No, 2890 Union Ave - Duplex does not have a pool.
Does 2890 Union Ave - Duplex have accessible units?
No, 2890 Union Ave - Duplex does not have accessible units.
Does 2890 Union Ave - Duplex have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2890 Union Ave - Duplex has units with dishwashers.
