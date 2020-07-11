2890 Union Ave - Duplex

Amenities

2890 Union Ave San Jose CA 95124 - Be the first to occupy this gorgeous newly remodeled Cambrian home! This 922 sqft home has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath. All New, eat-in Kitchen, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range), over-sized granite counter tops where you can set up stools, and lots of cabinet space. New double-pane windows, new blinds. Home has an attached 1 car garage with washer and dryer inside. Central heating is included. Back yard has storage and space to park an additional car.



Centrally located near Camden Ave, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants and Freeways



Utilities are paid for by tenant. Garbage is included in rent.



Dogs and Cats are ok with $50 per month fee per pet and $500 increase in deposit.



Security deposit: $3250, but may vary depending on credit etc.



Available Now.



