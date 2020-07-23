Rent Calculator
2789 Clara Smith PL
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2789 Clara Smith PL
2789 Clara Smith Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2789 Clara Smith Place, San Jose, CA 95135
Estates
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2789 Clara Smith PL have any available units?
2789 Clara Smith PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Jose, CA
.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Jose Rent Report
.
Is 2789 Clara Smith PL currently offering any rent specials?
2789 Clara Smith PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2789 Clara Smith PL pet-friendly?
No, 2789 Clara Smith PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Jose
.
Does 2789 Clara Smith PL offer parking?
Yes, 2789 Clara Smith PL offers parking.
Does 2789 Clara Smith PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2789 Clara Smith PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2789 Clara Smith PL have a pool?
No, 2789 Clara Smith PL does not have a pool.
Does 2789 Clara Smith PL have accessible units?
No, 2789 Clara Smith PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2789 Clara Smith PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2789 Clara Smith PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2789 Clara Smith PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2789 Clara Smith PL does not have units with air conditioning.
