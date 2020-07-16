All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 2598 Briarwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
2598 Briarwood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2598 Briarwood Drive

2598 Briarwood Drive · (951) 338-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2598 Briarwood Drive, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen South-Lincoln Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2598 Briarwood Drive · Avail. Aug 16

$4,395

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2598 Briarwood Drive Available 08/16/20 Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Willow Glen Home - Come see this beautifully remodeled Willow Glen home with custom remodeled bathrooms, gleaming laminate flooring, tile living room, recessed lighting, and updated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless french door refrigerator, double wall oven, electric cooktop and microwave! Others features include dual pane windows, soaking tub in hall bathroom with oversize shower, central AC/heat, washer/dryer in 2 car garage, Tesla electric car charger (dedicated circuit for other models as well), sliding glass door from master bedroom to private fenced yard w/large paver patio and pond with water feature!

Pond and landscaping maintained by Landlord. Garbage utility paid by Landlord.

Renters insurance will be required. Small pets possible with Landlord approval.

(RLNE4741153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2598 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
2598 Briarwood Drive has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2598 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 2598 Briarwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2598 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2598 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2598 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2598 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2598 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2598 Briarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2598 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2598 Briarwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2598 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2598 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2598 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2598 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2598 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2598 Briarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2598 Briarwood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd
San Jose, CA 95123
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way
San Jose, CA 95136
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr
San Jose, CA 95131
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd
San Jose, CA 95134
Boynton Gardens
975 Boynton Avenue
San Jose, CA 95117
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity