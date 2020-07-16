Amenities

2598 Briarwood Drive Available 08/16/20 Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Willow Glen Home - Come see this beautifully remodeled Willow Glen home with custom remodeled bathrooms, gleaming laminate flooring, tile living room, recessed lighting, and updated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless french door refrigerator, double wall oven, electric cooktop and microwave! Others features include dual pane windows, soaking tub in hall bathroom with oversize shower, central AC/heat, washer/dryer in 2 car garage, Tesla electric car charger (dedicated circuit for other models as well), sliding glass door from master bedroom to private fenced yard w/large paver patio and pond with water feature!



Pond and landscaping maintained by Landlord. Garbage utility paid by Landlord.



Renters insurance will be required. Small pets possible with Landlord approval.



