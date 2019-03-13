All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

247 N Capitol Ave #276

247 North Capitol Avenue · (408) 386-5486 ext. 1
Location

247 North Capitol Avenue, San Jose, CA 95127
Alexander

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 247 N Capitol Ave #276 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Updated condo in a gated community - Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath second level condo. New carpet, fresh paint, new flooring in the kitchen and baths, this condo is ready for immediate occupancy. Kitchen features new dishwasher and stove as well as new counter and stainless sink. Large living room with fireplace. Private balcony. Great central location within this secure gated complex. Condo amenities include pool, recreation room, laundry room and on-site manager. This is an upstairs unit. 1 year lease.

Less than 5 minute walk to the light rail station and close to future BART expansion.

No pets. No Smoking.

Application fee is $45.

Easy online application is accessed at www.firesidepm.com.

We are a local property management company and will meet you at the property to personally show it to you. When you rent from Fireside Property Management you get a custom app to pay rent or request maintenance. We strive to make your rental experience great!

CA DRE 01862268

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3014255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 N Capitol Ave #276 have any available units?
247 N Capitol Ave #276 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 N Capitol Ave #276 have?
Some of 247 N Capitol Ave #276's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 N Capitol Ave #276 currently offering any rent specials?
247 N Capitol Ave #276 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 N Capitol Ave #276 pet-friendly?
No, 247 N Capitol Ave #276 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 247 N Capitol Ave #276 offer parking?
No, 247 N Capitol Ave #276 does not offer parking.
Does 247 N Capitol Ave #276 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 N Capitol Ave #276 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 N Capitol Ave #276 have a pool?
Yes, 247 N Capitol Ave #276 has a pool.
Does 247 N Capitol Ave #276 have accessible units?
No, 247 N Capitol Ave #276 does not have accessible units.
Does 247 N Capitol Ave #276 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 N Capitol Ave #276 has units with dishwashers.
