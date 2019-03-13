247 N Capitol Ave #276

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Updated condo in a gated community - Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath second level condo. New carpet, fresh paint, new flooring in the kitchen and baths, this condo is ready for immediate occupancy. Kitchen features new dishwasher and stove as well as new counter and stainless sink. Large living room with fireplace. Private balcony. Great central location within this secure gated complex. Condo amenities include pool, recreation room, laundry room and on-site manager. This is an upstairs unit. 1 year lease.



Less than 5 minute walk to the light rail station and close to future BART expansion.



No pets. No Smoking.



Application fee is $45.



Easy online application is accessed at www.firesidepm.com.



We are a local property management company and will meet you at the property to personally show it to you. When you rent from Fireside Property Management you get a custom app to pay rent or request maintenance. We strive to make your rental experience great!



CA DRE 01862268



