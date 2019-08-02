2418 Grandby Dr

Amenities

Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Gem! Campbell Union Schools! - This beautiful updated west San Jose home features gleaming hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and remodeled bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen features quartz counters, soft close drawers and cabinets, refrigerator can be provided by Landlord, stainless gas range, stainless dishwasher, on demand hot water tap and tile flooring. Other features include spacious family room, ceiling fan, central AC/heat, washer/dryer* inside 2 car garage, walk in master closet, fenced yard w/deck/lawn/patio.



Located in the Campbell Union School District!



Landscape maintenance and garbage paid by Landlord.



Pets possible with approval. Renters insurance will be required.



*Washer / dryer for convenience only, Landlord will not repair or replace them.



