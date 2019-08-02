All apartments in San Jose
2418 Grandby Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2418 Grandby Dr

2418 Grandby Drive · (951) 338-9709
Location

2418 Grandby Drive, San Jose, CA 95130
Bucknall

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2418 Grandby Dr · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Gem! Campbell Union Schools! - This beautiful updated west San Jose home features gleaming hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and remodeled bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen features quartz counters, soft close drawers and cabinets, refrigerator can be provided by Landlord, stainless gas range, stainless dishwasher, on demand hot water tap and tile flooring. Other features include spacious family room, ceiling fan, central AC/heat, washer/dryer* inside 2 car garage, walk in master closet, fenced yard w/deck/lawn/patio.

Located in the Campbell Union School District!

Landscape maintenance and garbage paid by Landlord.

Pets possible with approval. Renters insurance will be required.

*Washer / dryer for convenience only, Landlord will not repair or replace them.

(RLNE2651465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Grandby Dr have any available units?
2418 Grandby Dr has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 Grandby Dr have?
Some of 2418 Grandby Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Grandby Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Grandby Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Grandby Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Grandby Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2418 Grandby Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Grandby Dr does offer parking.
Does 2418 Grandby Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 Grandby Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Grandby Dr have a pool?
No, 2418 Grandby Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Grandby Dr have accessible units?
No, 2418 Grandby Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Grandby Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 Grandby Dr has units with dishwashers.
