All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 2106 Port Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
2106 Port Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2106 Port Way

2106 Port Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Commodore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2106 Port Way, San Jose, CA 95133
Commodore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom, 2206 square foot home in a nice neighborhood. Enjoy all this newly renovated home has to offer: hardwood floors in the living room, a wonderful kitchen with stainless steel oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, sink has garbage disposal, a balcony/deck/patio to enjoy outdoor meals on and a fenced yard with garden area. Master bedroom has master bath. Bonus family room for movie night or game night. Wired for high speed internet. Forced air heat and central air conditioning for climate control. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided. No cats or dogs allowed. 2 car attached garage for parking. Landlord pays garbage. Near Penitencia Creek County Park, biking trails, Safeway, Coco Dessert and King Egg Roll. Easy access to 680 and public transportation. Top-rated schools.

(RLNE5812918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Port Way have any available units?
2106 Port Way has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Port Way have?
Some of 2106 Port Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Port Way currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Port Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Port Way pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Port Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2106 Port Way offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Port Way does offer parking.
Does 2106 Port Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 Port Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Port Way have a pool?
No, 2106 Port Way does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Port Way have accessible units?
No, 2106 Port Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Port Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 Port Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2106 Port Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviara
2388 Madden Ave
San Jose, CA 95116
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr
San Jose, CA 79707
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd
San Jose, CA 95134
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave
San Jose, CA 95123
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95133

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity