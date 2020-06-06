2106 Port Way

Amenities

Great 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom, 2206 square foot home in a nice neighborhood. Enjoy all this newly renovated home has to offer: hardwood floors in the living room, a wonderful kitchen with stainless steel oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, sink has garbage disposal, a balcony/deck/patio to enjoy outdoor meals on and a fenced yard with garden area. Master bedroom has master bath. Bonus family room for movie night or game night. Wired for high speed internet. Forced air heat and central air conditioning for climate control. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided. No cats or dogs allowed. 2 car attached garage for parking. Landlord pays garbage. Near Penitencia Creek County Park, biking trails, Safeway, Coco Dessert and King Egg Roll. Easy access to 680 and public transportation. Top-rated schools.



