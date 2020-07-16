All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:30 PM

179 Monte Verano Ct

179 Monte Verano Court · (408) 892-5089
Location

179 Monte Verano Court, San Jose, CA 95116
Alexander

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Charming condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms:
2 covered assigned parking spaces at this gated community.

Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinets, Electric Stove and Dishwasher.
Patio has extra storage closet.
Community amenities have Exercise Room, Swimming Pool and Laundry Room.
All Dual Pane Windows.
Close access to freeways of 680 and 101.

Rent $2500.
Deposit $2500.
1 year lease term.
No Pets.
Include water and trash.
Available Now.

Address: 179 Monte Verano Court, San Jose CA 95116.

Please call 408-892-5089 or email to KudoProperty@gmail.com with your mobile phone number to make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Monte Verano Ct have any available units?
179 Monte Verano Ct has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 Monte Verano Ct have?
Some of 179 Monte Verano Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Monte Verano Ct currently offering any rent specials?
179 Monte Verano Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Monte Verano Ct pet-friendly?
No, 179 Monte Verano Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 179 Monte Verano Ct offer parking?
Yes, 179 Monte Verano Ct offers parking.
Does 179 Monte Verano Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Monte Verano Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Monte Verano Ct have a pool?
Yes, 179 Monte Verano Ct has a pool.
Does 179 Monte Verano Ct have accessible units?
No, 179 Monte Verano Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Monte Verano Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Monte Verano Ct has units with dishwashers.
