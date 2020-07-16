179 Monte Verano Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool

Charming condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms:

2 covered assigned parking spaces at this gated community.



Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinets, Electric Stove and Dishwasher.

Patio has extra storage closet.

Community amenities have Exercise Room, Swimming Pool and Laundry Room.

All Dual Pane Windows.

Close access to freeways of 680 and 101.



Rent $2500.

Deposit $2500.

1 year lease term.

No Pets.

Include water and trash.

Available Now.



Address: 179 Monte Verano Court, San Jose CA 95116.



Please call 408-892-5089 or email to KudoProperty@gmail.com with your mobile phone number to make an appointment.