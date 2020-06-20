All apartments in San Jose
175 W. St. James St., #508

175 West Saint James Street · (408) 297-5638
Location

175 West Saint James Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 175 W. St. James St., #508 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Fantastic 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo for Rent at City Heights - This 1,103 square foot condo features an open floor plan with two bedrooms and two full baths. There are luxury touches galore, from the beautiful upgraded wood flooring in the kitchen and living areas, to the stainless-steel appliances, and granite counters in both the kitchen and bathroom. This corner unit has several large windows in the living/dining area that lets in plenty of natural light. The gourmet kitchen features an island with counter seating. Both bedrooms have large closets and face east with views of the foothills. The master bath features a large walk-in shower, while the guest bath has a tile-surrounded shower over tub. Both baths have tile floors and granite counters. There is in-unit full-sized washer and dryer. The condo comes with one dedicated parking space in the secured garage, and hi-speed fiber-optic internet is included.

City Heights is downtown San Jose's first high-rise residential community. It has an on-site gym and community room. It is centrally located just one block north of historic San Pedro Square which has a variety of great restaurants, nightlife, a farmer’s market, and the San Pedro Square Market. City Heights is also walking distance to the San Jose Arena, Little Italy, world-class theater, and seasonal entertainment and special events. Transportation options are many – San Jose’s Diridon Station is blocks away with Caltrain and VTA Light Rail options, and highways 87, with quick access to highways 880 and 280, is just a block away.

©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio
• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
• No co-signors or guarantors
• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.
• Utilities included in rent: Water, garbage, internet. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account
• Move-In requirement: City Heights requires 5 business days’ notice for any move in/out. Moving companies will need to provide a certificate of insurance prior to the move in.
• Small dogs (under 25 lbs.) and cats allowed with additional $500 security deposit and carpet cleaning by our vendor upon tenant move out.

(RLNE5820801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

