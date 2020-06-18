All apartments in San Jose
1651 Branham Park Ct
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:28 AM

1651 Branham Park Ct

1651 Branham Park Court · (408) 827-4910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1651 Branham Park Court, San Jose, CA 95118
Branham-Kirk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398

Bright & airy end-unit condo,
view of Branham Park
2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Bright living room w/ hardwood floors,
private patio w/ extra storage
recessed lights throughout,
remodeled kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances
remodeled bathrooms w/ granite and marble
washer & dryer inside unit,
1-car garage & 1 assigned carport
water & garbage is included
Available Mid June

Managed By:
Nicole Abbott
DRE # 01244928
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Branham Park Ct have any available units?
1651 Branham Park Ct has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 Branham Park Ct have?
Some of 1651 Branham Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Branham Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Branham Park Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Branham Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1651 Branham Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1651 Branham Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1651 Branham Park Ct does offer parking.
Does 1651 Branham Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 Branham Park Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Branham Park Ct have a pool?
No, 1651 Branham Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Branham Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 1651 Branham Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Branham Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 Branham Park Ct has units with dishwashers.
