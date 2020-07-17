1550 Technology Drive #4041

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in the Desirable Sonora Condos Downtown SJ - Located in the desirable and secure Sonora Condominium complex featuring community pool and gym! This unit features granite counters, updated light fixtures, beige carpet, black appliances including refrigerator/dishwasher/electric range/microwave, stacked washer/dryer in closet off bedroom, central heat/AC, 1 assigned garage parking space and a patio door to balcony off the living room.



Water and garbage paid for by owner. Renters Insurance is required.



Contact us today to see this modern Downtown San Jose condo perfectly located near tech campuses, Hwy 87 and just steps from dining and shopping!



(RLNE4172237)