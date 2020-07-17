All apartments in San Jose
1550 Technology Drive #4041
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1550 Technology Drive #4041

1550 Technology Drive · (951) 338-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1550 Technology Drive, San Jose, CA 95110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1550 Technology Drive #4041 · Avail. now

$2,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in the Desirable Sonora Condos Downtown SJ - Located in the desirable and secure Sonora Condominium complex featuring community pool and gym! This unit features granite counters, updated light fixtures, beige carpet, black appliances including refrigerator/dishwasher/electric range/microwave, stacked washer/dryer in closet off bedroom, central heat/AC, 1 assigned garage parking space and a patio door to balcony off the living room.

Water and garbage paid for by owner. Renters Insurance is required.

Contact us today to see this modern Downtown San Jose condo perfectly located near tech campuses, Hwy 87 and just steps from dining and shopping!

(RLNE4172237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Technology Drive #4041 have any available units?
1550 Technology Drive #4041 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 Technology Drive #4041 have?
Some of 1550 Technology Drive #4041's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 Technology Drive #4041 currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Technology Drive #4041 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Technology Drive #4041 pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Technology Drive #4041 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1550 Technology Drive #4041 offer parking?
Yes, 1550 Technology Drive #4041 offers parking.
Does 1550 Technology Drive #4041 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 Technology Drive #4041 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Technology Drive #4041 have a pool?
Yes, 1550 Technology Drive #4041 has a pool.
Does 1550 Technology Drive #4041 have accessible units?
No, 1550 Technology Drive #4041 does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Technology Drive #4041 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 Technology Drive #4041 has units with dishwashers.
