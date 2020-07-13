1517 Miller Avenue

Amenities
Charming 4 Beds 3 Baths House in Lynbrook ,Two Master Suites, Sun Tunnel , New Laminated Wood Flooring & Skylight at Kitchen , hardwood floors throughout , Central Heating , New Appliances, Living Rm Fire place, Master Suite with Bay Window, Walk-In Closet, & Master Bath, Back Yard with Covered Patio, Pavers , Flowers & Area for Landscaping, Bright Dual Pane Windows, Walking Distance to John Muir Elementary, Rainbow Park , Miller Middle School & Lynbrook High School*Award Winning Schools:John Muir Elem. Miller Middle,Lynbrook High
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.