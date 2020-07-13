All apartments in San Jose
1517 Miller Avenue

1517 Miller Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1943588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1517 Miller Avenue, San Jose, CA 95129
Rainbow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 4 Beds 3 Baths House in Lynbrook ,Two Master Suites, Sun Tunnel , New Laminated Wood Flooring & Skylight at Kitchen , hardwood floors throughout , Central Heating , New Appliances, Living Rm Fire place, Master Suite with Bay Window, Walk-In Closet, & Master Bath, Back Yard with Covered Patio, Pavers , Flowers & Area for Landscaping, Bright Dual Pane Windows, Walking Distance to John Muir Elementary, Rainbow Park , Miller Middle School & Lynbrook High School*Award Winning Schools:John Muir Elem. Miller Middle,Lynbrook High
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Miller Avenue have any available units?
1517 Miller Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 1517 Miller Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Miller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1517 Miller Avenue offer parking?
No, 1517 Miller Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 1517 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1517 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
