1429 Dahlia Loop

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. - Beautiful single family home 3 Bedrooms 2 full bath located across from SCU, 1,367 Sq. Ft. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer, two car garage and private backyard. Complex has amazing heated pool and clubhouse. Close to 280, 101, 880, and 87 Freeways. Neighborhood description: Great neighborhood, walking distance to Santa Clara University, Caltrain, bars, and restaurants.
Pet Rent & Renter's Insurance are required.
(RLNE4492632)