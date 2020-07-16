All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1429 Dahlia Loop

1429 Dahlia Loop · (415) 322-0605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1429 Dahlia Loop, San Jose, CA 95126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1429 Dahlia Loop · Avail. now

$3,699

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. - Beautiful single family home 3 Bedrooms 2 full bath located across from SCU, 1,367 Sq. Ft. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer, two car garage and private backyard. Complex has amazing heated pool and clubhouse. Close to 280, 101, 880, and 87 Freeways. Neighborhood description: Great neighborhood, walking distance to Santa Clara University, Caltrain, bars, and restaurants.

Pet Rent & Renter's Insurance are required.

(RLNE4492632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Dahlia Loop have any available units?
1429 Dahlia Loop has a unit available for $3,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Dahlia Loop have?
Some of 1429 Dahlia Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Dahlia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Dahlia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Dahlia Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 Dahlia Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1429 Dahlia Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Dahlia Loop offers parking.
Does 1429 Dahlia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 Dahlia Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Dahlia Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1429 Dahlia Loop has a pool.
Does 1429 Dahlia Loop have accessible units?
No, 1429 Dahlia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Dahlia Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Dahlia Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
