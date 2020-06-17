All apartments in San Jose
1396 Turlock Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 12:57 PM

1396 Turlock Lane

1396 Turlock Lane · (408) 872-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1396 Turlock Lane, San Jose, CA 95132
Piedmont Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was built in 1962. It is located at 1396 Turlock Ln, San Jose, CA 95132. The nearest schools are Ruskin Elementary, Sierrarnont Middle School, and Piedmont Hills High School. This light and airy home features large bedrooms, a 2 car garage, fenced, private back yard.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates too far into the future. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is tenantx92s responsibility to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit RPMSanJose.com or call (408) 872-9991. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 Turlock Lane have any available units?
1396 Turlock Lane has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 1396 Turlock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1396 Turlock Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 Turlock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1396 Turlock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1396 Turlock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1396 Turlock Lane does offer parking.
Does 1396 Turlock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1396 Turlock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 Turlock Lane have a pool?
No, 1396 Turlock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1396 Turlock Lane have accessible units?
No, 1396 Turlock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 Turlock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1396 Turlock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1396 Turlock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1396 Turlock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
