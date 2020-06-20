All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133

12410 Mabury Road · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12410 Mabury Road, San Jose, CA 95133

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6be7bee7ec0379e0e3222 2017 brand new construction, single story town house! Designer's show case commuters' dream!! Ground floor 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom town house featuring modern interior paint, hardwood floor, recessed lights, all new lights fixtures, all new kitchen appliances, maple kitchen cabinets and Granite stone counter. Island. Easy access to 680/880/101. For viewing, please contact by phone/email.

(RLNE5806994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 have any available units?
12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 have?
Some of 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 currently offering any rent specials?
12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 pet-friendly?
No, 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 offer parking?
No, 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 does not offer parking.
Does 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 have a pool?
No, 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 does not have a pool.
Does 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 have accessible units?
No, 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 does not have accessible units.
Does 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133 does not have units with dishwashers.
