1232 Curtis Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1232 Curtis Ave

1232 Curtiss Ave · (408) 377-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1232 Curtiss Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1232 Curtiss Ave - Rear · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
new construction
WILLOW GLEN - Brand new private cottage with garden setting - Willow Glen -
Type: Cottage
Address: 1232 Curtiss Ave, San Jose
Location: Willow Ave and Lincoln
Rooms: 1 bedroom 1 bath, street parking only
Sq. feet: 650 approx.
Details: Newly constructed cottage with a private garden setting. Be the first to enjoy the quality designer features of this cottage which include: vaulted ceilings, engineered wood styled floors, recessed lighting, washer dryer hookup and custom paint. AC in the living/kitchen area. The kitchen is complete with an array of white shaker style cabinets, custom counter top with designer metal back splash, gas stove oven, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. The bedroom offers mirrored wardrobe, ceiling fan and custom blinds. This home just a couple of blocks from downtown Willow Glen. It is also conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Hwy: 87, 280 and 101 and much more. For complete details and to schedule a showing please call Sam at (408) 377-2676
Rent: $2,200
Security Deposit: $2,500
Available: NOW
Term: Month to Month

*** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Sam: 408-377-2676 ***
*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE3434785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1232 Curtis Ave have any available units?
1232 Curtis Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Curtis Ave have?
Some of 1232 Curtis Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Curtis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Curtis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Curtis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Curtis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1232 Curtis Ave offer parking?
No, 1232 Curtis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1232 Curtis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Curtis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Curtis Ave have a pool?
No, 1232 Curtis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Curtis Ave have accessible units?
No, 1232 Curtis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Curtis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Curtis Ave has units with dishwashers.

