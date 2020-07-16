1232 Curtis Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities new construction

WILLOW GLEN - Brand new private cottage with garden setting - Willow Glen -

Type: Cottage

Address: 1232 Curtiss Ave, San Jose

Location: Willow Ave and Lincoln

Rooms: 1 bedroom 1 bath, street parking only

Sq. feet: 650 approx.

Details: Newly constructed cottage with a private garden setting. Be the first to enjoy the quality designer features of this cottage which include: vaulted ceilings, engineered wood styled floors, recessed lighting, washer dryer hookup and custom paint. AC in the living/kitchen area. The kitchen is complete with an array of white shaker style cabinets, custom counter top with designer metal back splash, gas stove oven, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. The bedroom offers mirrored wardrobe, ceiling fan and custom blinds. This home just a couple of blocks from downtown Willow Glen. It is also conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Hwy: 87, 280 and 101 and much more. For complete details and to schedule a showing please call Sam at (408) 377-2676

Rent: $2,200

Security Deposit: $2,500

Available: NOW

Term: Month to Month



*** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Sam: 408-377-2676 ***

*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***



