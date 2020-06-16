1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7

Amenities
This agreeable 600-square-foot apartment in the peaceful Anderson West neighborhood in San Jose is unfurnished and well-ventilated. One bedroom and 1 bathroom. Nice and cozy interior with carpeted floor, and high vaulted ceilings. The lovely tiled kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and oven/range. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet for keeping clothing and other stuff. Its neat bathroom is furnished with a wall-mounted sink wash and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. Coin-operated washer and dryer along with a gas wall heater for climate control. The exterior has an upstairs open walkway.
Off-street, assign parking.
Only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. (No dogs/negotiable, owner want to see the dog first before approving).
Tenant pays for the electricity, gas, Internet, and cable. Whereas the landlord's responsible utilities: water, sewage, and garbage.
Nearby parks: Starbird Park, Hathaway Park, and Murdock Park.
Nearby Schools:
Leroy Anderson Elementary School - 0.1 miles, 6/10
Moreland Middle School - 1.26 miles, 7/10
Prospect High School - 1.87 miles, 8/10
Discovery Charter School - 0.22 miles, 9/10
Bus lines:
25 DE ANZA COL - ALUM ROCK TRANS CTR - 0.2 mile
58 WEST VALLEY COLLEGE ALVISO - 0.3 mile
57 WEST VALLEY COLL - GREAT AMERICA - 0.3 mile
330 ALMADEN VALLEY - TASMAN DRIVE - 0.5 mile
(RLNE5119860)