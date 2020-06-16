1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This agreeable 600-square-foot apartment in the peaceful Anderson West neighborhood in San Jose is unfurnished and well-ventilated. One bedroom and 1 bathroom. Nice and cozy interior with carpeted floor, and high vaulted ceilings. The lovely tiled kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and oven/range. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet for keeping clothing and other stuff. Its neat bathroom is furnished with a wall-mounted sink wash and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. Coin-operated washer and dryer along with a gas wall heater for climate control. The exterior has an upstairs open walkway.



Off-street, assign parking.



Only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. (No dogs/negotiable, owner want to see the dog first before approving).



Tenant pays for the electricity, gas, Internet, and cable. Whereas the landlord's responsible utilities: water, sewage, and garbage.



Nearby parks: Starbird Park, Hathaway Park, and Murdock Park.



Nearby Schools:

Leroy Anderson Elementary School - 0.1 miles, 6/10

Moreland Middle School - 1.26 miles, 7/10

Prospect High School - 1.87 miles, 8/10

Discovery Charter School - 0.22 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

25 DE ANZA COL - ALUM ROCK TRANS CTR - 0.2 mile

58 WEST VALLEY COLLEGE ALVISO - 0.3 mile

57 WEST VALLEY COLL - GREAT AMERICA - 0.3 mile

330 ALMADEN VALLEY - TASMAN DRIVE - 0.5 mile



(RLNE5119860)