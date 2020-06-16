All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7
Last updated October 27 2019 at 11:06 AM

1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7

1107 Roewill Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1107 Roewill Drive, San Jose, CA 95117
Anderson West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This agreeable 600-square-foot apartment in the peaceful Anderson West neighborhood in San Jose is unfurnished and well-ventilated. One bedroom and 1 bathroom. Nice and cozy interior with carpeted floor, and high vaulted ceilings. The lovely tiled kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and oven/range. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet for keeping clothing and other stuff. Its neat bathroom is furnished with a wall-mounted sink wash and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. Coin-operated washer and dryer along with a gas wall heater for climate control. The exterior has an upstairs open walkway.

Off-street, assign parking.

Only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. (No dogs/negotiable, owner want to see the dog first before approving).

Tenant pays for the electricity, gas, Internet, and cable. Whereas the landlord's responsible utilities: water, sewage, and garbage.

Nearby parks: Starbird Park, Hathaway Park, and Murdock Park.

Nearby Schools:
Leroy Anderson Elementary School - 0.1 miles, 6/10
Moreland Middle School - 1.26 miles, 7/10
Prospect High School - 1.87 miles, 8/10
Discovery Charter School - 0.22 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
25 DE ANZA COL - ALUM ROCK TRANS CTR - 0.2 mile
58 WEST VALLEY COLLEGE ALVISO - 0.3 mile
57 WEST VALLEY COLL - GREAT AMERICA - 0.3 mile
330 ALMADEN VALLEY - TASMAN DRIVE - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5119860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 have any available units?
1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 have?
Some of 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 does offer parking.
Does 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95136
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave
San Jose, CA 95136
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy
San Jose, CA 95138
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Sparq
5 East Reed Street
San Jose, CA 95112
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95008
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr
San Jose, CA 95134

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity