4182 Grant Line Rd

Amenities
4182 W. Grant Line Rd - Lovely Spacious Country living!
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Gas Stove
Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer Hook ups
Fireplace
1,391 Sq Ft
Built 1979
1 yr lease
Nearby schools include-
Banta Elementary School K-8, Tracy High School
RENT- $ 2,395
DEPOSIT-$ 2,800
Renter's Insurance REQUIRED
Minimum REQUIREMENTS to Rent our properties are:
*Credit Rating: 630+
*Total Monthly Income: At least 2 ½ times monthly rent
If you meet these requirements after viewing the Virtual tour, then you may Apply on our Website at: www.centralvalleyprop.com *All individuals over 18 who will be residing at the property must submit an application. PLEASE NOTE: It is important to submit all applications and financial documentation at time of application submission so that income may be verified.
PLEASE READ LINK BELOW! IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE: COVID-19 AND SHOWING OF RENTAL PROPERTY
https://www.car.org/-/media/CAR/Documents/Transaction-Center/PDF/All-Entrants-Notice-and-Pictogram-Sign-52620.pdf?la=en&hash=C27E5FD3B61C553A6DAE56958FAEA896ECB28925
CENTRAL VALLEY PROPERTIES
1045 S.Tracy Blvd
Tracy CA 95376
(209) 836-5891
Facebook: www.facebook.com/centralvalleypropertiesCVP/
(RLNE5785950)