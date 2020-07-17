4182 Grant Line Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4182 W. Grant Line Rd - Lovely Spacious Country living!

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

Gas Stove

Refrigerator

Washer/Dryer Hook ups

Fireplace

1,391 Sq Ft

Built 1979

1 yr lease

Nearby schools include-

Banta Elementary School K-8, Tracy High School



RENT- $ 2,395

DEPOSIT-$ 2,800



Renter's Insurance REQUIRED



Minimum REQUIREMENTS to Rent our properties are:

*Credit Rating: 630+

*Total Monthly Income: At least 2 ½ times monthly rent



If you meet these requirements after viewing the Virtual tour, then you may Apply on our Website at: www.centralvalleyprop.com *All individuals over 18 who will be residing at the property must submit an application. PLEASE NOTE: It is important to submit all applications and financial documentation at time of application submission so that income may be verified.

PLEASE READ LINK BELOW! IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE: COVID-19 AND SHOWING OF RENTAL PROPERTY

https://www.car.org/-/media/CAR/Documents/Transaction-Center/PDF/All-Entrants-Notice-and-Pictogram-Sign-52620.pdf?la=en&hash=C27E5FD3B61C553A6DAE56958FAEA896ECB28925



CENTRAL VALLEY PROPERTIES

1045 S.Tracy Blvd

Tracy CA 95376

(209) 836-5891

Facebook: www.facebook.com/centralvalleypropertiesCVP/



(RLNE5785950)