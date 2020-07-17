All apartments in San Joaquin County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

4182 Grant Line Rd

4182 West Grant Line Road · (209) 836-5891 ext. 4005
Location

4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA 95304

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4182 Grant Line Rd · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4182 W. Grant Line Rd - Lovely Spacious Country living!
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Gas Stove
Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer Hook ups
Fireplace
1,391 Sq Ft
Built 1979
1 yr lease
Nearby schools include-
Banta Elementary School K-8, Tracy High School

RENT- $ 2,395
DEPOSIT-$ 2,800

Renter's Insurance REQUIRED

Minimum REQUIREMENTS to Rent our properties are:
*Credit Rating: 630+
*Total Monthly Income: At least 2 ½ times monthly rent

If you meet these requirements after viewing the Virtual tour, then you may Apply on our Website at: www.centralvalleyprop.com *All individuals over 18 who will be residing at the property must submit an application. PLEASE NOTE: It is important to submit all applications and financial documentation at time of application submission so that income may be verified.
PLEASE READ LINK BELOW! IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE: COVID-19 AND SHOWING OF RENTAL PROPERTY
https://www.car.org/-/media/CAR/Documents/Transaction-Center/PDF/All-Entrants-Notice-and-Pictogram-Sign-52620.pdf?la=en&hash=C27E5FD3B61C553A6DAE56958FAEA896ECB28925

CENTRAL VALLEY PROPERTIES
1045 S.Tracy Blvd
Tracy CA 95376
(209) 836-5891
Facebook: www.facebook.com/centralvalleypropertiesCVP/

(RLNE5785950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

