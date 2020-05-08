All apartments in San Jacinto
Find more places like 1391 Huckleberry Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jacinto, CA
/
1391 Huckleberry Ln
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:32 AM

1391 Huckleberry Ln

1391 Huckleberry Lane · (951) 797-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jacinto
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA 92582
Equestrian Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, No bedroom downstairs, Vaulted Ceiling in Livingroom, Familyroom adjacent to open kitchen, Plantation Shutters,granite counter tops, fireplace, large lot, drought tolerant rock scapted backyard with palm trees, no house in back of home, backs up to side street, 2 car garage, Close to Schools & Shopping.

Qualifying Criteria
- Income 2.5 Times Rent
- Move In 7 - 14 Days
- Credit & Background Check
- Lower Credit Scores Require Extra Deposit
- Pet Welcome (breed restrictions)
- Application Fee $38

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 Huckleberry Ln have any available units?
1391 Huckleberry Ln has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1391 Huckleberry Ln have?
Some of 1391 Huckleberry Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1391 Huckleberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1391 Huckleberry Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 Huckleberry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1391 Huckleberry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1391 Huckleberry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1391 Huckleberry Ln does offer parking.
Does 1391 Huckleberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1391 Huckleberry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 Huckleberry Ln have a pool?
No, 1391 Huckleberry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1391 Huckleberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 1391 Huckleberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 Huckleberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1391 Huckleberry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1391 Huckleberry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1391 Huckleberry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1391 Huckleberry Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Jacinto 2 BedroomsSan Jacinto 3 Bedrooms
San Jacinto Apartments with GarageSan Jacinto Apartments with Parking
San Jacinto Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CASan Marcos, CALake Forest, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CANorth Tustin, CADesert Palms, CA
Fallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CAApple Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CACathedral City, CACoto de Caza, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity