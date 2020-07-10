Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly

Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, mirrored wardrobe and, spacious patio or balcony.



The community features inviting amenities such as a refreshing pool to cool off on the hot days and two separate barbeque areas to take care of all your grilling for Super Bowl Sunday and other events. Residents can also utilize assigned covered parking to keep your car squeaky clean. Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes even welcome your furry family members! Our pet-friendly apartments in San Gabriel CA warmly welcome you and your animal companions.



Our San Gabriel apartments are conveniently located in the Eastern area of the city. Residents can enjoy the convenience of being within easy access to the 10 and 210 freeways for stress-free tr