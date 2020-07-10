All apartments in San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 PM

Villa Tramonti

Open Now until 6pm
9100 Duarte Rd · (626) 317-6146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 OFF MOVE IN LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL
Location

9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,952

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,982

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 148 · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Tramonti.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, mirrored wardrobe and, spacious patio or balcony.

The community features inviting amenities such as a refreshing pool to cool off on the hot days and two separate barbeque areas to take care of all your grilling for Super Bowl Sunday and other events. Residents can also utilize assigned covered parking to keep your car squeaky clean. Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes even welcome your furry family members! Our pet-friendly apartments in San Gabriel CA warmly welcome you and your animal companions.

Our San Gabriel apartments are conveniently located in the Eastern area of the city. Residents can enjoy the convenience of being within easy access to the 10 and 210 freeways for stress-free tr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $ 300 for each pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 for each pet
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carport assigned to unit. Additional Carport $ 40.00 monthly.
Storage Details: Box Storage at Parking Area $ 20 monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Tramonti have any available units?
Villa Tramonti has 8 units available starting at $1,952 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villa Tramonti have?
Some of Villa Tramonti's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Tramonti currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Tramonti is offering the following rent specials: $500 OFF MOVE IN LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL
Is Villa Tramonti pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Tramonti is pet friendly.
Does Villa Tramonti offer parking?
Yes, Villa Tramonti offers parking.
Does Villa Tramonti have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Tramonti does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Tramonti have a pool?
Yes, Villa Tramonti has a pool.
Does Villa Tramonti have accessible units?
Yes, Villa Tramonti has accessible units.
Does Villa Tramonti have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Tramonti has units with dishwashers.
Does Villa Tramonti have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villa Tramonti has units with air conditioning.
