927 S Charlotte Avenue

Amenities
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd., the I-10, I-210 and I-60 Freeways, supermarkets, Home Depot, San Gabriel Humane Society, parks, schools, and much more!
- Large 2 bedrooms upstairs.
- Open layout concept from kitchen to dining and living room.
- New central a/c and heating system.
- Updated kitchen countertops and bar counter in modern gray quartz stone.
- Updated stainless steel kitchen sink with pull down faucet.
- Upgraded kitchen wood-like tile flooring.
- Updated dining room light fixture.
- Bathroom skylight for natural light.
- Updated bathroom wood-like tile flooring for both bathrooms.
- Updated shower head and faucet.
- White kitchen and bathroom cabinets.
- Laminate wood flooring.
- Closet in the living room for extra storage.
- Large windows in the master bedroom for natural light.
- Freshly painted apartment for you to move-in!