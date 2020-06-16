927 S Charlotte Avenue

Amenities

Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd., the I-10, I-210 and I-60 Freeways, supermarkets, Home Depot, San Gabriel Humane Society, parks, schools, and much more!



- Large 2 bedrooms upstairs.

- Open layout concept from kitchen to dining and living room.

- New central a/c and heating system.

- Updated kitchen countertops and bar counter in modern gray quartz stone.

- Updated stainless steel kitchen sink with pull down faucet.

- Upgraded kitchen wood-like tile flooring.

- Updated dining room light fixture.

- Bathroom skylight for natural light.

- Updated bathroom wood-like tile flooring for both bathrooms.

- Updated shower head and faucet.

- White kitchen and bathroom cabinets.

- Laminate wood flooring.

- Closet in the living room for extra storage.

- Large windows in the master bedroom for natural light.

- Freshly painted apartment for you to move-in!