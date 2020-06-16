All apartments in San Gabriel
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

927 S Charlotte Avenue

927 South Charlotte Avenue · (626) 766-0178
Location

927 South Charlotte Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91776
North of Mission Drive

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd., the I-10, I-210 and I-60 Freeways, supermarkets, Home Depot, San Gabriel Humane Society, parks, schools, and much more!

- Large 2 bedrooms upstairs.
- Open layout concept from kitchen to dining and living room.
- New central a/c and heating system.
- Updated kitchen countertops and bar counter in modern gray quartz stone.
- Updated stainless steel kitchen sink with pull down faucet.
- Upgraded kitchen wood-like tile flooring.
- Updated dining room light fixture.
- Bathroom skylight for natural light.
- Updated bathroom wood-like tile flooring for both bathrooms.
- Updated shower head and faucet.
- White kitchen and bathroom cabinets.
- Laminate wood flooring.
- Closet in the living room for extra storage.
- Large windows in the master bedroom for natural light.
- Freshly painted apartment for you to move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 S Charlotte Avenue have any available units?
927 S Charlotte Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 927 S Charlotte Avenue have?
Some of 927 S Charlotte Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 S Charlotte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
927 S Charlotte Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 S Charlotte Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 927 S Charlotte Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 927 S Charlotte Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 927 S Charlotte Avenue does offer parking.
Does 927 S Charlotte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 S Charlotte Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 S Charlotte Avenue have a pool?
No, 927 S Charlotte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 927 S Charlotte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 927 S Charlotte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 927 S Charlotte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 S Charlotte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 S Charlotte Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 927 S Charlotte Avenue has units with air conditioning.
