San Gabriel, CA
901 Montecito Drive
Last updated July 7 2019 at 12:16 PM

901 Montecito Drive

901 Montecito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

901 Montecito Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776
San Gabriel Village

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice San Gabriel home right across the street from San Gabriel High school. Close to Mission district area in San Gabriel. Two car garage, backyard, hook ups for washer and drier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Montecito Drive have any available units?
901 Montecito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
Is 901 Montecito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 Montecito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Montecito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 901 Montecito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 901 Montecito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 901 Montecito Drive offers parking.
Does 901 Montecito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Montecito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Montecito Drive have a pool?
No, 901 Montecito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 901 Montecito Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 Montecito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Montecito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Montecito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Montecito Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Montecito Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
