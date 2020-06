312 S ARROYO DR. #F

Amenities

3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION. MARBLE FLOOR ENTRY LEADS INTO LIVING RM W/ SLIDING DOORS TO AN ENCLOSED PATIO. KITCHEN IS SPACIOUS & BRIGHT W/ GRANITE COUNTERS AND BREAKFAST COUNTER. CHEERY DINING AREA IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. WE PROVIDE KITCHEN APPLIANCE AND WASHER AND DRYER.



IF YOU ARE INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE. WE CHECK CREDIT SCORE.



NO PETS, NO SMOKER, NO SECTION 8.



ANY QUESTIONS AND VIEWING APPOINTMENT, PLEASE TEXT CALEB AT 626 354 8199.



(RLNE5855298)