San Gabriel, CA
226 Pasqual Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

226 Pasqual Avenue

226 Pasqual Avenue · No Longer Available
San Gabriel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

226 Pasqual Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91775
San Gabriel

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Location in San Gabriel. Beautifully updated Single family Residence. Newly painted inside/outside. New double panel windows. Laminate wood floor through out. Central A/C & Heater. Great floor plan. Spacious Living room with Bay window. Family room with fireplace. Formal dining. Large kitchen with new granite counter top. Roomy Master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Pasqual Avenue have any available units?
226 Pasqual Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 226 Pasqual Avenue have?
Some of 226 Pasqual Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Pasqual Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
226 Pasqual Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Pasqual Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 226 Pasqual Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 226 Pasqual Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 226 Pasqual Avenue offers parking.
Does 226 Pasqual Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Pasqual Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Pasqual Avenue have a pool?
No, 226 Pasqual Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 226 Pasqual Avenue have accessible units?
No, 226 Pasqual Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Pasqual Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Pasqual Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Pasqual Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 Pasqual Avenue has units with air conditioning.
