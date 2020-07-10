226 Pasqual Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Location in San Gabriel. Beautifully updated Single family Residence. Newly painted inside/outside. New double panel windows. Laminate wood floor through out. Central A/C & Heater. Great floor plan. Spacious Living room with Bay window. Family room with fireplace. Formal dining. Large kitchen with new granite counter top. Roomy Master bedroom.