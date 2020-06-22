Rent Calculator
211 W Fairview Ave
211 Fairview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
211 Fairview Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91776
San Gabriel Village
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated with brand new flooring and paint throughout apartment. Ceiling fans and AC. Super clean and quiet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 W Fairview Ave have any available units?
211 W Fairview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Gabriel, CA
.
What amenities does 211 W Fairview Ave have?
Some of 211 W Fairview Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 211 W Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
211 W Fairview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 W Fairview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 211 W Fairview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Gabriel
.
Does 211 W Fairview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 211 W Fairview Ave offers parking.
Does 211 W Fairview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 W Fairview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 W Fairview Ave have a pool?
No, 211 W Fairview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 211 W Fairview Ave have accessible units?
No, 211 W Fairview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 211 W Fairview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 W Fairview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 W Fairview Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 W Fairview Ave has units with air conditioning.
