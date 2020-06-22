209 E Live Oak Street

Amenities

**A 700 OR HIGHER FICO CREDIT SCORE IS REQUIRED FOR EACH ADULT**



1 bedroom 1 bath apartment,

Ground level unit,

Kitchen w/ gas stove, refrigerator,

Hardwood flooring,

Water, gas & trash included,

Swimming pool,

Gated, secured access complex,

Community laundry area,

Carport parking,

Interior photos are of a similar unit and are not exact,

Take a 3-D Virtual Tour of this unit at the SGV Management web site or go to this link:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7agi5hnE2i4



Close to Paseo Colorado, parks, Old Town, Rose Bowl, Pasadena Central Library, Brookside & Arroyo golf courses, Pasadena City College, Cal Tech, Design School, Metro Rail stations,



Tobacco-free property

One indoor cat allowed with additional pet deposit

Call Barry at: (818) 243-1502 to see the unit.

350 S Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101,

Apartment # 3,

One (1) year lease required with security deposit.



The leasing agent Barry handles several other Pasadena properties that we manage. If this unit isn’t quite what you’re looking for, ask him about other availabilities!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.