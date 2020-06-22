All apartments in San Gabriel
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:19 PM

209 E Live Oak Street

209 E Live Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

209 E Live Oak St, San Gabriel, CA 91776
East of Smith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
bocce court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**A 700 OR HIGHER FICO CREDIT SCORE IS REQUIRED FOR EACH ADULT**

1 bedroom 1 bath apartment,
Ground level unit,
Kitchen w/ gas stove, refrigerator,
Hardwood flooring,
Water, gas & trash included,
Swimming pool,
Gated, secured access complex,
Community laundry area,
Carport parking,
Interior photos are of a similar unit and are not exact,
Take a 3-D Virtual Tour of this unit at the SGV Management web site or go to this link:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7agi5hnE2i4

Close to Paseo Colorado, parks, Old Town, Rose Bowl, Pasadena Central Library, Brookside & Arroyo golf courses, Pasadena City College, Cal Tech, Design School, Metro Rail stations,

Tobacco-free property
One indoor cat allowed with additional pet deposit
A 700 OR HIGHER FICO CREDIT SCORE IS REQUIRED FOR EACH ADULT

Call Barry at: (818) 243-1502 to see the unit.
350 S Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101,
Apartment # 3,
One (1) year lease required with security deposit.

The leasing agent Barry handles several other Pasadena properties that we manage. If this unit isn’t quite what you’re looking for, ask him about other availabilities!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 E Live Oak Street have any available units?
209 E Live Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 209 E Live Oak Street have?
Some of 209 E Live Oak Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 E Live Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 E Live Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 E Live Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 E Live Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 209 E Live Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 E Live Oak Street offers parking.
Does 209 E Live Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 E Live Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 E Live Oak Street have a pool?
Yes, 209 E Live Oak Street has a pool.
Does 209 E Live Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 209 E Live Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 E Live Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 E Live Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 E Live Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 E Live Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
