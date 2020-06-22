All apartments in San Gabriel
Find more places like 207 E Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Gabriel, CA
/
207 E Grand Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

207 E Grand Avenue

207 E Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Gabriel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

207 E Grand Ave, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Central San Gabriel

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The back unit with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms of the two single-family units built in 2014. The back unit enjoys its own front and back yard, as well as rolling iron gate. All utilities are separately metered from the front unit. The back unit is two level. The first floor has high ceiling ,curved staircase and a beautiful crystal chandelier, and the living room leads into dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Walking distance to 99 Ranch Market. Convenient to local eateries and boutiques.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 E Grand Avenue have any available units?
207 E Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
Is 207 E Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
207 E Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 E Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 207 E Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 207 E Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 207 E Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 207 E Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 E Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 E Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 207 E Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 207 E Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 207 E Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 207 E Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 E Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 E Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 E Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd
San Gabriel, CA 91775

Similar Pages

San Gabriel 1 BedroomsSan Gabriel 2 Bedrooms
San Gabriel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Gabriel Apartments with Parking
San Gabriel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CA
Lawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles