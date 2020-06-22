Rent Calculator
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
155 W Marshall St
155 Marshall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
155 Marshall Street, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Garvey
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely remodeled townhouse with first class finishing.located very close to public transportation, freeway , restaurant, supermarket,etc. You will appreciated it for this price!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 155 W Marshall St have any available units?
155 W Marshall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Gabriel, CA
.
What amenities does 155 W Marshall St have?
Some of 155 W Marshall St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 155 W Marshall St currently offering any rent specials?
155 W Marshall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 W Marshall St pet-friendly?
No, 155 W Marshall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Gabriel
.
Does 155 W Marshall St offer parking?
No, 155 W Marshall St does not offer parking.
Does 155 W Marshall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 W Marshall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 W Marshall St have a pool?
No, 155 W Marshall St does not have a pool.
Does 155 W Marshall St have accessible units?
No, 155 W Marshall St does not have accessible units.
Does 155 W Marshall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 W Marshall St has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 W Marshall St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 155 W Marshall St has units with air conditioning.
