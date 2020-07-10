Rent Calculator
San Gabriel, CA
1305 Elm Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1305 Elm Avenue
1305 Elm Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1305 Elm Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91775
San Gabriel
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have any available units?
1305 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
San Gabriel, CA
.
Is 1305 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Gabriel
.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue offer parking?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
