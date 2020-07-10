All apartments in San Gabriel
Find more places like 1305 Elm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Gabriel, CA
/
1305 Elm Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1305 Elm Avenue

1305 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Gabriel
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1305 Elm Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91775
San Gabriel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Elm Avenue have any available units?
1305 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
Is 1305 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue offer parking?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd
San Gabriel, CA 91775

Similar Pages

San Gabriel 1 BedroomsSan Gabriel 2 Bedrooms
San Gabriel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Gabriel Apartments with Move-in Specials
San Gabriel Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles